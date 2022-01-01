Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle LHEUREUX
Ajouter
Christelle LHEUREUX
NIVELLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Smals
- Team Leader GATB
2015 - maintenant
Smals
- Contact Center Supervisor
2011 - 2015
GIEI
- Secrétaire
2010 - 2011
Institut du Patrimoine Wallon
- Secrétaire des Journées du Patrimoine
2005 - 2009
Formations
Haute Ecole De La Province De Namur (Namur)
Namur
2000 - 2004
Secrétariat de Direction
Réseau
Frédéric REMACLE
Nicolas BODART
Sandrine GOBBE
Soufiane CHAOUCH