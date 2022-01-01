-
Christelle Loozen / Own business
- Product manager -Denim sourcer
2011 - maintenant
Development of various denim and garment dye collections men and women for Belgian, French and Dutch customers.
Manager of production plans, prices, quality with China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Turkey.
Monthly travel in different factories.
-
JBC
- Denim sourcer
2007 - 2010
Sourcing fabric, manufacturer in China and North Africa.
Manager of production plans, prices, quality. Coaching for QC people
Development washing in factories, following European market.
Styling for women, men & kids department.
Monthly travel in different factories.
-
Christelle Loozen
- Denim designer
2003 - 2007
Denim designer for Belgian and Dutch importers: Birgini – Antwrp – PGT Tunisia – Cetexco Tunisia – Concept link – Rigs Jeans – Across Jeans – Cool Cat – EBO.
Sourcing fabric, manufacturer North Africa.
Manager of production plans, supplies purchasing, prices negotiation, quality control.
Development washing in factories, following European market.
Styling for women – men - children department.
Technical files creation for factories
Travel in different factories.
-
ALGOTEX
- Denim product manager
2000 - 2003
DENIM PRODUCT MANAGER for private label department of Algotex
Setting-up the private label dept in collaboration with the sale managers.
Development of various denim collection for Belgian and Dutch customers.
Manager of production plans and supplies purchasing.