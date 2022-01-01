Menu

Christelle LOOZEN

HERVE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Christelle Loozen / Own business - Product manager -Denim sourcer

    2011 - maintenant Development of various denim and garment dye collections men and women for Belgian, French and Dutch customers.
    Manager of production plans, prices, quality with China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Turkey.
    Monthly travel in different factories.

  • JBC - Denim sourcer

    2007 - 2010 Sourcing fabric, manufacturer in China and North Africa.
    Manager of production plans, prices, quality. Coaching for QC people
    Development washing in factories, following European market.
    Styling for women, men & kids department.
    Monthly travel in different factories.

  • Christelle Loozen - Denim designer

    2003 - 2007 Denim designer for Belgian and Dutch importers: Birgini – Antwrp – PGT Tunisia – Cetexco Tunisia – Concept link – Rigs Jeans – Across Jeans – Cool Cat – EBO.
    Sourcing fabric, manufacturer North Africa.
    Manager of production plans, supplies purchasing, prices negotiation, quality control.
    Development washing in factories, following European market.
    Styling for women – men - children department.
    Technical files creation for factories
    Travel in different factories.

  • ALGOTEX - Denim product manager

    2000 - 2003 DENIM PRODUCT MANAGER for private label department of Algotex
    Setting-up the private label dept in collaboration with the sale managers.
    Development of various denim collection for Belgian and Dutch customers.
    Manager of production plans and supplies purchasing.

Formations

  • Esmod

    Paris 1989 - 1992 Stylisme - modélisme

