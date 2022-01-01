Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christelle LOUVET
Ajouter
Christelle LOUVET
SENARD
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bergere de France
- Assistante commerciale export
2002 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Bruno GEOFFROY
Damien POZZI