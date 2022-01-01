Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Christelle MANSOURI
Ajouter
Christelle MANSOURI
ANNAY SOUS LENS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gamm vert
- Conseiller vendeur
2004 - maintenant
Formations
Valentine L'Abbé (Lille)
Lille
1991 - 1992
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel