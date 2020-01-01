Menu

Christelle NERBARD

LA POSSESSION

Mes compétences :
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • In Fine Reunion - Consultante

    2020 - maintenant Développement RH et Recrutement

  • Perspective RH - Consultante Manager

    Nice 2019 - maintenant

  • Bureau Veritas - Chargée Commerciale & Marketing

    Puteaux 2018 - maintenant

  • Pôle Emploi - Conseillère à l'emploi

    Paris 2017 - 2018

  • PROFIL OI - Commerciale et Responsable d'Agence

    2011 - 2015

  • AXION - Chargée de Clientèle et Recrutement

    2006 - 2011

  • ADECCO - Assistante Recrutement

    Villeurbanne 2004 - 2006

Formations

  • ONE TO ONE (Le Port)

    Le Port 2004 - 2006 Gestion PME -PMI

  • INFORS (Désormais ESCA SUP)

    Montpellier 2002 - 2003 Marketing des services

  • Faculté D'Administration Et De Gestion Richter (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2000 - 2002

