Christian DESSAINT
Christian DESSAINT
LUNERAY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Christian DESSAINT
- Dirigeant
2006 - maintenant
Parachutiste Professionnel
Pilote Tandem
EDF CNPE Paluel
- Technicien d'exploitation
Paris
1985 - 2010
CDF
- Technicien d'exploitation
1975 - 1985
Centrale thermique
Five Cail babcook
- Mécanicien monteur ajusteur
1974 - 1975
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Air Para CLAUDIO M
Aurélien BESSOU
Christophe MERCIER
Didier GERMA
Frederic BOSCHAT
Pierre-Louis VIRET
Sandra TANTET
Stephane MISTROT DIT PACHET
Steve DELABORDE
Véronique FERNANDEZ
