Christian GUITEL
Christian GUITEL
LYON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Solution informatique
Entreprises
LABEL ENERGIE
- Technico commercial
2012 - maintenant
Syncer
- Directeur agence
2006 - 2007
Il s'agit de developper l'agence Rhone alpes.
ALGORIEL
- Directeur d'agence
1988 - 2006
Directeur d'agence pendant 5 ans, apres une longue periode en temps qu'informaticien puis commercial.
Formations
Réseau
Farid DADDA
Frederic HELLY
Grégory DROGUE
Jean-Michel LE ROUX
Ludovic BAUDEAU
Patrick GUYOT
Stephane VIANEY
Sylvie SALLOU
Thierry LACROZE
