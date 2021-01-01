Christine CHRISTINE LE GOUAR (LE GOUAR)

-
DIEBOLD
- Senior Business Analyst
Guyancourt
2011 - maintenant
1. Provide financial and operational support to Service and PS organization :
• Prepare of all financial statements on a regular basis (monthly closing, forecast, budget) in accordance with corporate guidance and accepted practices,
• Monitor and analyze monthly operating results against budget,
• Provide financial and profitability analysis, operating performance, costs management and recommendations for improvement,
• Ensure that service parts are properly valuated.
2. Manage the preparation of financial reporting statements :
• Drive and coordinate financial planning and budget management functions,
• Ensure that financial records are accurate and properly documented in accordance with US GAAP, corporate guidance and acceptable practices,
• Provide financial reporting and analysis as required to the EMEA Controller’s organization and senior management,
• Oversee daily operations of the finance department (reporting, accurate bookings, accounts payables, VAT and fiscal duties …),
• Manage the preparation of the statutory reports of actual revenues, transfers, and expenses in compliance with local GAAP and requirements,
• Monitor and implement financial policies and operating procedures,
• Assist Internal and External Audits and provide recommendations for procedural improvements,
• Design, establish, and maintain an organizational structure and staffing to effectively achieve the department's goals and objectives,
-
ORACLE - SUN MICROSYSTEMS
- FINANCIAL CONTROLLER
Colombes
2007 - 2011
Ensure fiduciary compliance for Professional Services LOB : procedures and policies, SOX controls, quality per external (E&Y) and internal audits.
• Provide business support and analysis for the Financial Director and the Services management team : financial advisor, influence business project and initiative through financial analysis, budgeting, planning & forecasting.
• Liaise with multiple operational and finance teams both locally and internationally to ensure the provision of regular, consistent and reliable management reporting, including P&L, backlog analysis, invoicing, recognized revenue, expenses, headcount, trend and exception analysis.
• Monthly closing activities, quarterly balance sheet reviews.
• Primary finance point of contact for Project managers & Consultants for Project analysis (profitability, risks, statements of works...)
• New ERP : drive finance readiness for Professional Services project accounting module implementation. Delivery of appropriate content expertise, testings, reconciliations, participation in cross functional teams, provision of awareness to the business.
-
SUN MICROSYSTEMS
- FINANCIAL CONTROLLER
Santa Clara
2006 - 2007
Responsible for the integration and the development of the Storage finance structure (new Line of Business created after the merger Sun/Storagetek)
• Adoption and alignment of processes, integrated reporting.
• Consolidation and reporting of financial results, review of revenue and expense forecasts, preparation of annual budget.
• Responsible for providing all aspects of financial support for planning and control.
• Support to compensation plan team.
-
STORAGETEK
- FINANCIAL CONTROLLER
1999 - 2006
Working closely with the group, the senior management team & all level of finance staff, to ensure the accurate production of reports and the smooth running of the accounting & finance department. Ensure the integrity of financial statements and reports.
Responsibilities :
Financial & management accounts support to the subsidiary, commercial support to the country/regional finance director, leading developing & motivating a substantial team. Main areas of responsibility including accounts payable, invoicing & credit control, financial accounting, fixed asset account management, VAT compliance & reporting, payroll.
Direct management of accounting team (15 people), US GAAP reporting on a monthly basis , working within a pan-European infrastructure.
Responsible for the financial planning & analysis. Provide management with the information and the tools to pilot the company activities for France but also responsible for the European Southern Region.
Prepare monthly management reporting package of the company covering P&L, key performance indicators...
Analyse main deviations to budget, highlight key issues, and participate in the definition of corrective actions.
Lead & coordinate year budgeting and forecasting process.
Coordinate and collect operational datas for monthly reviews with country managers, and European reviews.
Prepare and make presentations to upper levels of management.
In France, responsible for compensation plans calculation.
Monitor sales, marketing and G&A expenses, provide expense analysis reports to managers.
Prepare special studies as requested by country management.
Review and guide work of financial analyst.
-
STORAGETEK
- FINANCIAL ANALYST
1994 - 1999
-
OCE GRAPHICS
- FINANCIAL ANALYST
1993 - 1993