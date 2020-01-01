Retail
Christine JOUVE
Christine JOUVE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DENTSU AEGIS MEDIA FRANCE
- Chef de Projet Informatique
2009 - maintenant
MEDIATELL INFORMATIQUE
- Chef de Projet Informatique
2002 - 2008
MICROPOLE - UNIVERS
- Analyste Sénior
1998 - 2002
CYCNOS SYSTEMES OUVERTS
- Ingénieur d'études et réalisation
1997 - 1998
ECOLE DES MINES DE PARIS
- Attaché de recherche
1994 - 1997
Formations
Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises
Paris
2007 - 2008
Master Management des Systèmes d'Information et de Connaissance
Ecole Des Mines (St Etienne)
St Etienne
1987 - 1992
Doctorat d'Informatique
Réseau
Christian LEFEBVRE
Christophe THOMAS
Emmanuel HOUDIN
Henri LE BARROIS D'ORGEVAL
Jaspar CLAIRE
Philippe ODACRE
Stéphane CHANVILLARD
Sylvain DIEUDONNE
Walter MENDIL