Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christine LESCENE
Ajouter
Christine LESCENE
SANDOUVILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CER APOLLO
- TECHNICIENNE
2012 - maintenant
Formations
Claude Monet (Le Havre)
Le Havre
1983 - 1985
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel