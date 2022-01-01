Christophe BENE

FREE LANCE
- COMMERCIALS & FILMS EDITOR
1996 - maintenant
COMMERCIALS & FILMS EDITOR based in PARIS - France.
Commercials, Music Videos, corporate, and features editor
COLORIST / Etalonneur Numérique on Davinci Resolve in PARIS - France.
http://christophebene.com
EXPERIENCES
Over 200 Commercials,
Over 70 Music Videos,
Feature Film,
Music Live Videos,
Documentary and Corporate.
COMMERCIALS ( some examples)
Directed by JEAN MARC GOSSE
Michelin, Clarins, Marlboro, Boehringer Ingelheim, Quinta de Noval, Sage, Gaz de France, Pernod Ricard, Telethon, Cisco, Air Liquide...
Directed by BRUCE PARAMORE
Greenfield Tea, Babybel, Danette, Old el Paso, Danone, sealing boat, Addax...
Directed by NOBRAIN
Citroen C. Crosser, Kentucky Fried Chicken...
Directed by EDEN DIEBEL
Toyota Avensis, Autoroute de France...
Directed by DIDIER KERBRAT
Veet, Astor, Godrej Renew...
Directed by LAURENCE DUNMORE
Toyota, Contrex...
Directed by LOIC + AURÉLIEN
France Télévision Numérique
Directed by MANU COEMAN
Twix, Caprice des Dieux...
Directed by ZOE CASSAVETTES
Salvatore Farragamo
Directed by PHILIPPE LOCQUET
Grdf, Renault Lifepulse, Renault Zoé, Mobilis...
Directed by LEE SHULMAN
Swiffer, Mister GoodDeal, Le Move...
Directed by YVAN ZACHARIAS
Land Rover
Directed by PEDRO ROMHANYI
Hiscox
Directed by ROJO
Citroën
Directed by ALEX & LIANE
Danette
Directed by WOOF WAN BAU
Gan
MUSIC VIDEOS ( some examples)
Directed by THIERRY LE GOUES
Joey Starr «Métèque» "
Ayo «And It's Supposed To Be Love»
Fémi Kuti «Fight to Win»
Directed by PHILIPPE GAUTHIER
Laurent Voulzy «Yesterday Once More»
Directed by SOPHIE LEGENDRE
Jean Louis Murat «Mashpotétisé»
FEATURE FILM
LOVE & DANCE
A film by Bruce Paramore
Produced by TVN Varsaw Pologne
Cinemascope
MUSIC LIVE VIDEOS
MANU CHAO RADIO BEMBA SOUND SYSTEM
Directed by François Bergeron
110' DVD + Bonus
DOCUMENTARY
LADY GAGA by Jean-Paul GAULTIER
Directed by Alex Fighter
DAK TIRAK Productions / M6 / TF6
60' W9 & M6 / TF6 TV
Phone / +33 6 25 01 72 88
Mail / christophe@cbene.com