Christophe BENE

PARIS

COMMERCIALS & FILMS EDITOR
ETALONNEUR FIMS / DAVINCI RESOLVE
Free Lance

Based in PARIS - France.

EDITOR / MONTEUR FILMS / Commercials, Music Videos, corporate, and features :

http://christophebene.com

COLORIST / Etalonneur Numérique on Davinci Resolve :

http://christophebenecolorist.com

contact Mail
christophe@cbene.com

Mes compétences :
TV COMMERCIALS
FEATURES
MUSIC VIDEOS

Entreprises

  • FREE LANCE - COMMERCIALS & FILMS EDITOR

    1996 - maintenant COMMERCIALS & FILMS EDITOR based in PARIS - France.
    Commercials, Music Videos, corporate, and features editor
    COLORIST / Etalonneur Numérique on Davinci Resolve in PARIS - France.

    http://christophebene.com

    EXPERIENCES

    Over 200 Commercials,
    Over 70 Music Videos,
    Feature Film,
    Music Live Videos,
    Documentary and Corporate.

    COMMERCIALS ( some examples)

    Directed by JEAN MARC GOSSE
    Michelin, Clarins, Marlboro, Boehringer Ingelheim, Quinta de Noval, Sage, Gaz de France, Pernod Ricard, Telethon, Cisco, Air Liquide...
    Directed by BRUCE PARAMORE
    Greenfield Tea, Babybel, Danette, Old el Paso, Danone, sealing boat, Addax...
    Directed by NOBRAIN
    Citroen C. Crosser, Kentucky Fried Chicken...
    Directed by EDEN DIEBEL
    Toyota Avensis, Autoroute de France...
    Directed by DIDIER KERBRAT
    Veet, Astor, Godrej Renew...
    Directed by LAURENCE DUNMORE
    Toyota, Contrex...
    Directed by LOIC + AURÉLIEN
    France Télévision Numérique
    Directed by MANU COEMAN
    Twix, Caprice des Dieux...
    Directed by ZOE CASSAVETTES
    Salvatore Farragamo
    Directed by PHILIPPE LOCQUET
    Grdf, Renault Lifepulse, Renault Zoé, Mobilis...
    Directed by LEE SHULMAN
    Swiffer, Mister GoodDeal, Le Move...
    Directed by YVAN ZACHARIAS
    Land Rover
    Directed by PEDRO ROMHANYI
    Hiscox
    Directed by ROJO
    Citroën
    Directed by ALEX & LIANE
    Danette
    Directed by WOOF WAN BAU
    Gan

    MUSIC VIDEOS ( some examples)

    Directed by THIERRY LE GOUES
    Joey Starr «Métèque» "
    Ayo «And It's Supposed To Be Love»
    Fémi Kuti «Fight to Win»
    Directed by PHILIPPE GAUTHIER
    Laurent Voulzy «Yesterday Once More»
    Directed by SOPHIE LEGENDRE
    Jean Louis Murat «Mashpotétisé»

    FEATURE FILM

    LOVE & DANCE
    A film by Bruce Paramore
    Produced by TVN Varsaw Pologne
    Cinemascope


    MUSIC LIVE VIDEOS

    MANU CHAO RADIO BEMBA SOUND SYSTEM
    Directed by François Bergeron
    110' DVD + Bonus


    DOCUMENTARY

    LADY GAGA by Jean-Paul GAULTIER
    Directed by Alex Fighter
    DAK TIRAK Productions / M6 / TF6
    60' W9 & M6 / TF6 TV

    Phone / +33 6 25 01 72 88
    Mail / christophe@cbene.com

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau