Christophe BENOIST

SAINT MACAIRE EN MAUGES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MEDICAL Z - ATTACHE COMMERCIAL

    2012 - maintenant

  • ATO ZIZINE - SEPTODONT (produits dentaires) - COMMERCIAL

    2007 - 2012

  • XEROX- SBS Concessionnaire - COMMERCIAL

    2006 - 2007

  • PERIMETRE - COMMERCIAL

    2003 - 2006

  • BMW - CONCESSIONNAIRE CHARRIER SA - VENDEUR CONCESSION

    2001 - 2003

  • CANON FRANCE - Commercial

    1999 - 2001 Création et développement d'une clientèle composée de PME/PMI, grands comptes et administrations locales.

  • Michelin - GESPONSABLE TECHNICO COMMERCIAL GROSSES FLOTTES

    FERRAND 1996 - 1999 Vente, conseils techniques et suivi des grosses entreprises de transport, action auprès des revendeurs de pneumatiques et formation de leurs forces de vente

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau