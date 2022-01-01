Christophe BENOIST

Entreprises
MEDICAL Z
- ATTACHE COMMERCIAL
2012 - maintenant
ATO ZIZINE - SEPTODONT (produits dentaires)
- COMMERCIAL
2007 - 2012
XEROX- SBS Concessionnaire
- COMMERCIAL
2006 - 2007
PERIMETRE
- COMMERCIAL
2003 - 2006
BMW - CONCESSIONNAIRE CHARRIER SA
- VENDEUR CONCESSION
2001 - 2003
CANON FRANCE
- Commercial
1999 - 2001
Création et développement d'une clientèle composée de PME/PMI, grands comptes et administrations locales.
Michelin
- GESPONSABLE TECHNICO COMMERCIAL GROSSES FLOTTES
FERRAND
1996 - 1999
Vente, conseils techniques et suivi des grosses entreprises de transport, action auprès des revendeurs de pneumatiques et formation de leurs forces de vente
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée