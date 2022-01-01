Retail
Christophe BERGER
Christophe BERGER
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ateliers Dragan URBANIAK
- Assistant du concepteur paysagiste
2015 - maintenant
Les jardins de Gally
- Ouvrier paysagiste
2013 - 2015
Les Jardins De Gally
- Ouvrier Paysagiste
2012 - 2013
Formations
Université Aix Marseille
Marseille
2015 - maintenant
Licence professionnelle aménagements paysagers, option collaborateur du concepteur paysagiste
CFA Des Métiers De L'Horticulture Et Du Cheval (Saint Germain En Laye
Saint Germain En Laye (8)
2013 - 2015
BTSA aménagements paysagers
CFPPAH De Saint Germain En Laye (Saint Germain En Laye
Saint Germain En Laye (8)
2012 - 2013
BPA aménagements paysagers
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel