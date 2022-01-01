Menu

Christophe BERNARD

BONDY

Entreprises

  • Darty - Chef Produit Accessoires Régional

    BONDY 2013 - maintenant

  • Darty - Chef Produits et Services Régional

    BONDY 2012 - 2013

  • Darty - Chef de Secteur Accessoires Régional

    BONDY 2010 - 2012

  • Darty - Directeur de Magasin

    BONDY 2008 - 2010

  • Darty - Chef des Ventes

    BONDY 2007 - 2008

  • La grange d'antan Restaurant - Gérant

    2005 - 2006

  • Darty - Chef des Ventes

    BONDY 2003 - 2005

  • Darty - Responsable Boutique Accessoires

    BONDY 1996 - 2003

  • Printemps - Conseiller Service Clientèle

    Paris 1995 - 1996

  • Printemps - Etudiant BTS Action Commerciale en Alternance

    Paris 1993 - 1995

