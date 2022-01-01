Christophe BERNEDE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
University degree
More than 15 years of experience in sales and business development
Excellent knowledge of sanitary industry in France
Experience in sales to B 2 B customers and drive to ensure the achievement of set goals
Ability to identify market opportunities
Excellent organizational and time management skills, ability to multitask
Highly structured and organized approach
Creative, entrepreneurial, self-confident and dynamic personality
Highly flexible, motivated and energetic, stress-resistant
Excellent analytical skills and approach to problem solving
Ability to build credibility and authority
Strongly business oriented and determined to achieve goals
Willingness to frequent travel
Ability to communicate in English and Spanish (oral and written)
Mes compétences :
Écoute client
Sens du résultat et de l'objectif supérieur
Management participatif