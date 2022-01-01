Menu

Christophe BERNEDE

BORDEAUX

En résumé

University degree
More than 15 years of experience in sales and business development
Excellent knowledge of sanitary industry in France
Experience in sales to B 2 B customers and drive to ensure the achievement of set goals
Ability to identify market opportunities
Excellent organizational and time management skills, ability to multitask
Highly structured and organized approach
Creative, entrepreneurial, self-confident and dynamic personality
Highly flexible, motivated and energetic, stress-resistant
Excellent analytical skills and approach to problem solving
Ability to build credibility and authority
Strongly business oriented and determined to achieve goals
Willingness to frequent travel
Ability to communicate in English and Spanish (oral and written)

Mes compétences :
Écoute client
Sens du résultat et de l'objectif supérieur
Management participatif

Entreprises

  • WILSONART - Sales manager

    2018 - maintenant Je participe à l'implantation de la marque Nuance en France, à travers le réseau de grossistes sanitaires.
    Je procède régulièrement à des analyses concurrentielles (panneaux muraux décoratifs)
    En fonction des données recueillies, j'élabore un plan d'action commerciale et propose des offres adaptées à mes (futurs) clients.
    J'initie, je soutiens et encourage la réalisation de plans d'actions comptes en accord avec les membres de l'équipe Polyrey sur la stratégie pour atteindre une croissance avec les clients.
    Je développe la coopération avec les ventes internes (France et UK) et la gestion produits (product management) de manière à atteindre les objectifs.
    Je communique auprès de l'ensemble de l'organisation sur les succès, les échecs, les développements de marché, l'approche commerciale et les opportunités de croissance.

  • Villeroy Boch - Directeur des ventes sud

    Paris 2018 - 2018 Rattaché à la direction commerciale France, j'ai eu la charge de l'application de la politique commerciale de l'entreprise au niveau de la moitié sud de la France.
    Mes actions ont eu pour objectif d'atteindre des objectifs de CA, de marge et de gain de part de marché et de rentabilité.
    J'ai recruté et encadré des commerciaux.
    J'ai participé à la négociation d'accords régionaux et à leur développement.
    J'ai contribué à l'analyse du marché de ma région, en m'appuyant sur des études spécifiques, afin d'avoir une vision claire de la concurrence et des tendances de vente en fonction des zones de chalandise.

  • BLOC MIROIR - DIRECTEUR COMMERCIAL

    2015 - 2017 Définition la stratégie commerciale (tarifs, volumes, marges)
    Etablissement des budgets commerciaux des différentes gammes de produits.
    Veille concurrentielle produits/marchés.
    Gestion des comptes clés : suivre l’activité et coordonner les interventions.
    Pilotage des ventes, coordination et animation de la prospection.
    Développement du portefeuille clients en établissant des plans d’actions commerciaux et leur suivi.
    Management des responsables de secteur dans une logique d’efficacité de l’organisation et de réactivité pour nos clients

  • MARMITE - AREA SALES MANAGER

    2014 - 2015 I am responsible for the West of France and whole Spain. I develop sales of Marmite's products (basins, shower trays and bathtubes) to wholesale, OEM customers and web merchants.
    I operate home office.
    Analyse market potential and identify market opportunities for company products.
    Define sales and products goals
    Acquire new customers and develop long term relationships with the clients, especially key accounts.
    Forecast sales results for existing and new products
    Set and implement price stratégies
    Monitor sales through analysis of costs, methods and results.
    Recommend and implement changes to increase its effectiveness
    Act as an interface between the market, the customer and the product manager in Poland.
    Prepare and participate in fairs, seminars and exhibitions
    Repart activities and results
    Cooperate with direct superior, other company members and the headquarters.

  • LES ROBINETS PRESTO - CHEF DES VENTES REGIONAL OUEST

    2011 - 2013 - Management de la force de vente (7 commerciaux) et suivi des performances
    - Négociation des contrats régionaux en liaison avec le Chef des ventes France
    - Proposition d’actions de renforcement des positions commerciales ou de prospection
    - Application de la politique commerciale auprès des principaux distributeurs du secteur (grossistes, coopératives, VPC…)
    - Etablissement et respect du budget régional de fonctionnement

  • LES ROBINETS PRESTO - RESPONSABLE GRANDS COMPTES

    2007 - 2011 - Animation de la force de vente (17 commerciaux)
    - Préparation des contrats régionaux en liaison avec le Directeur commercial
    - Animation des principaux distributeurs du secteur (grossistes, coopératives, VPC…)
    - Suivi des principaux donneurs d’ordre publics et privés (Ent Gales, Installateurs…)
    - Veille concurrentielle

  • LES ROBINETS PRESTO - CHEF DE ZONE EXPORT

    2003 - 2006 - Elaboration de plans d’action produits/pays pour développer les ventes
    - Développement et formation du réseau de distributeurs
    - Prescription auprès des BE et clients finaux (hôpitaux, collectivités locales, universités…)
    - Promotion de nouveaux produits, support commercial auprès des agents
    - Veille concurrentielle

  • LE BRONZE INDUSTRIEL - CHEF DE ZONE EXPORT

    Suippes 2000 - 2003 - Elaboration et mise en œuvre de la stratégie de prospection et de vente auprès d’industriels internationaux (constructeurs automobiles, transformateurs de produits semi-finis…)
    - Animation et développement du réseau de partenaires à l’étranger
    - Suivi et analyse de l’évolution générale des pays couverts hors agent
    - Elaboration et suivi des appels d’offre

  • URALITA - RESPONSABLE DE SECTEUR NORD EST

    Екатеринбург 1999 - 2000 - Commercialisation d’une gamme de produits d’évacuation et assainissement
    - Animation et fidélisation d’un réseau de distributeurs de matériaux de construction
    - Recherche de nouveaux marchés et développement de la zone (25 départements)
    - Reporting quotidien en espagnol auprès du site de production (Madrid)

  • Ecole militaire (Service relations humaines, Etat major des Armées) - Assistant

    1996 - 1997 Service militaire

Formations