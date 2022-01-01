Christophe BERREE

Ginger Informatique
- Administrateur réseaux et systèmes
2005 - maintenant
à Ginger Informatique (Cadre autonome) Élancourt
• Messagerie: Lotus Notes Domino 5.11, Exchange 2003 à 2013 et Lync (Office 365).
• Anti-spam: Symantec MessageLabs, Mxtrem, Microsoft Exchange Edge, Watchguard.
• Anti-virus: Symantec Norton, McAfee, Kaspersky.
• Firewall: Microsoft ISA 2006, Watchguard
• Sauvegarde: Script, snapshoots, BackupExec, Arcserve, Doubletake, robot.
• Virtualisation: VMware vsphere 3.5 à 5.5 (baie san EMC² prod, pra) et hyperv 2008/2012.
• Exploitation serveurs Windows NT à 2012 R2, Linux (Debian, CentOS…): DHCP, WSUS, impression, quotas, filtre, sauvegarde, maintenance
• Monitoring: Mrtg, Centreon, Dell Openmanage Essential.
• Active Directory NT4, 2000, 2003, Office 365 (Dirsync), script, GPO, MDT, DFSR.
• Noms de domaine et certificats.
• Infrastructure : lignes «business vpn» chez orange, switch.
• Transferts de fichiers: ftp (Linux Windows), Doubletrade, Filez.
• Ged et intranet: Jalios JCMS, Doubletrade.
• Rédaction de procédures et schéma Visio.
• Veille technologique: Archivage mails et fichiers, externalisation, optimisation réseau, ged, monitoring.
• Gestion de projets: Messagerie, Lync, intranet, anti-spam, infrastructure.