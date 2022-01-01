Menu

Christophe BERREE

LAMORLAYE

Mes compétences :
Arcserve
BackupExec
Centreon
EMC
Kaspersky
Mcafee
Messagerie
Microsoft EXCHANGE
Microsoft Hyper-V
Microsoft Serveur
Nagios
Sauvegarde
VMware
Watchguard
Windows 2000
Windows 2003
Windows 2008
Linux
Informatique
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Lync 365
Windows 2012
Lotus Notes/Domino
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Exchange Server
Linux Debian
Active Directory 2003
Active Directory 2000
Microsoft Windows NT 4
Norton

Entreprises

  • Ginger Informatique - Administrateur réseaux et systèmes

    2005 - maintenant à Ginger Informatique (Cadre autonome) Élancourt

    • Messagerie: Lotus Notes Domino 5.11, Exchange 2003 à 2013 et Lync (Office 365).
    • Anti-spam: Symantec MessageLabs, Mxtrem, Microsoft Exchange Edge, Watchguard.
    • Anti-virus: Symantec Norton, McAfee, Kaspersky.
    • Firewall: Microsoft ISA 2006, Watchguard
    • Sauvegarde: Script, snapshoots, BackupExec, Arcserve, Doubletake, robot.
    • Virtualisation: VMware vsphere 3.5 à 5.5 (baie san EMC² prod, pra) et hyperv 2008/2012.
    • Exploitation serveurs Windows NT à 2012 R2, Linux (Debian, CentOS…): DHCP, WSUS, impression, quotas, filtre, sauvegarde, maintenance
    • Monitoring: Mrtg, Centreon, Dell Openmanage Essential.
    • Active Directory NT4, 2000, 2003, Office 365 (Dirsync), script, GPO, MDT, DFSR.
    • Noms de domaine et certificats.
    • Infrastructure : lignes «business vpn» chez orange, switch.
    • Transferts de fichiers: ftp (Linux Windows), Doubletrade, Filez.
    • Ged et intranet: Jalios JCMS, Doubletrade.
    • Rédaction de procédures et schéma Visio.
    • Veille technologique: Archivage mails et fichiers, externalisation, optimisation réseau, ged, monitoring.
    • Gestion de projets: Messagerie, Lync, intranet, anti-spam, infrastructure.

  • Ginger Télécoms - Technicien réseaux et systèmes

    2001 - 2005 • Support client : Hotline, maintenance matériels.
    • Sauvegarde : BackupExec.
    • Gestion de comptes : NT4, Lotus Notes Domino.
    • Exploitation utilisateur : Script Kix, Impression.
    • Rédaction de procédures.

Formations

  • IB Formation

    La Defense 2010 - 2010 MS5057 - Exchange 2007 installation et migration

    Formation Exchange 2007 installation et migration (AB-Formation à la Défense).MS5057

  • IB Formation

    La Defense 2009 - 2009 MS4951 - Exchange 2007 Administration avancée

    Formation Exchange 2007 Administration avancée (AB-Formation à la Défense).MS4951

  • Kaspersky Lab France

    Rueil Malmaison 2009 - 2009 KL 000280

    Formation Kaspersky installation, migration et administration (Kaspersky France).KL 000280

  • IB Formation

    La Defense 2007 - 2007 MS485 - Migration de Lotus Notes 5.x vers Exchange 2007

    Formation Exchange 2007 Migration de Lotus Notes 5.x (AB-Formation à la Défense) MS485

  • Vision Solution

    Elancourt 2006 - 2006 Doubletake V4

    Formation Doubletake V4.x

  • CFA AFTI

    Orsay 2001 - 2003 ERE (Administrateur systèmes et réseaux)

    ERE (Administrateur réseaux et systèmes) au CFA-AFTI à Jouy en Josas
    http://www.cfa-afti.com/fr/formations/ere-administrateur-systemes-reseaux-cncp-niveau-2.html

  • Lycée Emilie De Breteuil

    Montigny Le Bretonneux 1999 - 2001 BTS STI Microtechniques

  • Lycée Emilie De Breteuil BAC STI Microtechniques

    Montigny Le Bretonneux 1997 - 1999 BAC STI Microtechniques

  • Lycée Emilie De Breteuil

    Montigny Le Bretonneux 1995 - 1997 BEP/CAP Microtechniques

