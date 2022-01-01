Christophe BERTIN

Clinique medico-Chirurgical du Mans
- Technicien Biomédical Référent
2007 - 2015
Technicien Référent Biomédical : (2011)
Organisation du Service Biomédical
Participation au projet d’achat de matériel
Planification des maintenances avec anticipations des besoins
Contact avec les commerciaux
Gestion du planning des techniciens
Participation aux réunions interservices
Préparation aux certifications
Technicien Biomédical :
Maintenance Curative et Préventive : matériel de
monitorage, PSE, cardiotocographe, table
d’accouchement…
Maintenance Curative : station d’anesthésie et de
réanimation, scialytiques, tables opératoires, LDE…
Gestion et suivi des interventions extérieures
Commandes pièces détachées