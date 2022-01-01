Menu

Christophe BERTIN

PARIGNÉ L'ÉVÊQUE

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Hopital privé Sevigné - Responsable Biomedical

    2015 - maintenant

  • Clinique medico-Chirurgical du Mans - Technicien Biomédical Référent

    2007 - 2015 Technicien Référent Biomédical : (2011)
    Organisation du Service Biomédical
    Participation au projet d’achat de matériel
    Planification des maintenances avec anticipations des besoins
    Contact avec les commerciaux
    Gestion du planning des techniciens
    Participation aux réunions interservices
    Préparation aux certifications

    Technicien Biomédical :
    Maintenance Curative et Préventive : matériel de
    monitorage, PSE, cardiotocographe, table
    d’accouchement…
    Maintenance Curative : station d’anesthésie et de
    réanimation, scialytiques, tables opératoires, LDE…
    Gestion et suivi des interventions extérieures
    Commandes pièces détachées

  • CH Emile Roux - Technicien Biomédical

    2006 - 2007 Maintenance préventive et curative du matériel médical
    (PSE, monitorage, pompe à nutrition…)
    Maintenance de station d’anesthésie et de réanimation
    Entretien curatif et préventive d’un service de dialyse
    Entretien des lits électriques ou pneumatiques

Formations

  • Licence Biomédical (Lorient)

    Lorient 2004 - 2005

