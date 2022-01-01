Christophe BESSAC

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Germain-en-Laye dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I have over 15 years of experience in serving clients accross business strategies, operational turnaround, finance advisory and corporate development.
I have a focus on digital transformation of multi-channel client experience.
Experienced in value creation from the improvement of operational performance in a range of roles for the executive management and the shareholders of multinational companies. I sale and lead multiple projects (over 60 assignments achieved in 15 years) on top-management issues to achieve high business impact.
Specialties: management of engagements from strategy to implementation
- Value creation strategies and execution support
- Digital transformation: define the digital strategies and implement the digital solutions : e-business, e-payment, disruptive innovation, digital marketing, CRM, promotion / loyalty, trafic, drive-to-store…
- Operational assessment and improvement: efficiency assessment in support functions, restructuring, post-merger integration, benchmarking and process analysis, costs reduction and sourcing optimization, change management, governance model definition
- Purchasing performance: expenses categories analysis, sourcing, RFI / RFP, negociation of business model and prices, management of purchasing cost reduction plan, suppliers management, reversibility management, contract agreement
- Outsourcing: outsourcing strategic studies, business case, implementation of shared services centers, transition management
- Leadership and project management with multidisciplinary team for sustainable projects
Sectors : bank, retail, IT technology & services, media, medical biology, video games, real estate, public sector
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Organisation
Réduction des coûts