Christophe BESSAC

SAINT-GERMAIN EN LAYE

En résumé

I have over 15 years of experience in serving clients accross business strategies, operational turnaround, finance advisory and corporate development.
I have a focus on digital transformation of multi-channel client experience.

Experienced in value creation from the improvement of operational performance in a range of roles for the executive management and the shareholders of multinational companies. I sale and lead multiple projects (over 60 assignments achieved in 15 years) on top-management issues to achieve high business impact.

Specialties: management of engagements from strategy to implementation
- Value creation strategies and execution support
- Digital transformation: define the digital strategies and implement the digital solutions : e-business, e-payment, disruptive innovation, digital marketing, CRM, promotion / loyalty, trafic, drive-to-store…
- Operational assessment and improvement: efficiency assessment in support functions, restructuring, post-merger integration, benchmarking and process analysis, costs reduction and sourcing optimization, change management, governance model definition
- Purchasing performance: expenses categories analysis, sourcing, RFI / RFP, negociation of business model and prices, management of purchasing cost reduction plan, suppliers management, reversibility management, contract agreement
- Outsourcing: outsourcing strategic studies, business case, implementation of shared services centers, transition management
- Leadership and project management with multidisciplinary team for sustainable projects

Sectors : bank, retail, IT technology & services, media, medical biology, video games, real estate, public sector

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Organisation
Réduction des coûts

Entreprises

  • Excelliance Conseil - Digital consultant McDonald's

    2012 - maintenant Leading the digital transformation for the world’s leading brands is my passion. My job consist of help my clients from strategy to implementation.

    Specialities: Digital strategy, e-business, e-payment, digital marketing & CRM, loyalty, multi-channel marketing, transformation plans, roadmap development, coordinate the implementation of digital solutions, change management
    Client clé : McDonald’s

    Main assignments:
    - E-Commerce : implementation of the online ordering multi-devices
    - Web and mobile Design
    - Implementation of CRM and loyalty program
    - Search / Drive to store
    - Web to store

  • Excelliance conseil - Management consultant

    2007 - 2012 Management consultant
    Management consultant for big and medium sizes companies. Handling all relevant strategic and operational issues.

    Specialisations: Outsourcing (Invoice processing, help desk), operational audit and optimisation strategy, rationalization of support functions, restructuring study, post-merger integration study, management of complex programs

    Key clients: BNP Paribas, Groupe Moniteur, Altran, BNP Paribas Partners for Innovation (joint venture IBM / BNP Paribas), BNP Paribas MED BP, BNP Paribas Fortis, BGL BNP Paribas

    Purchasing consultant
    Experience in purchasing of IT services and software, hosting / cloud computing, consulting services, web / mobile design, web agencies, communication agencies, real estate / space planning, travels…

    Specialities: expenses catogories analysis, make or buy analysis, sourcing, RFI / RFP, negociation of business model and prices, management of purchasing cost reduction plan, suppliers management, reversibility management, contract agreement

    Key clients: BNP Paribas, Groupe Moniteur, BP2I, McDonald’s

    M&A consultant
    Specialities: financial and strategic analysis / operational due diligence, define corporate development strategies and exit solutions, building of business plan, writing of information memorandums, identifying and sourcing investment needs, roadshow presentations (bank, investors…), participation in term sheets and legal documentations negotiation

    Key client : cyanide studio, meridien medical, religious tourism sector

  • Altran - Practice Director

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2000 - 2007 Specialisations: operational audit and optimisation strategy, rationalization of support functions, business processes management, management of complex programs

    Key clients: BNP Paribas, BNL, Crédit Agricole immobilier, Crédipar, Crédit Lyonnais

  • Conseil Régional de Picardie - Project manager

    Amiens 1999 - 2000 Creation of Chauny-Tergnier district council

  • Communauté de communes Côte d'Emeraude - Project manager

    1997 - 1998 Creation of Côte d’Emeraude District council

Formations

Réseau