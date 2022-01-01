Christophe BIZE

Sales Management (+10 years):

Organisational optimization, recruitment

Sales performances measurement and improvement.

Team building, coaching, value selling approach.

Experienced in building or adapting remuneration plan to business or consumer markets.



Marketing and Product Management (2,5 years) :

Product launch on developped and new markets in Europe and MEA.

Challenging time to market

Complex environment

Ability to understand and adapt to local needs.



Consultancy (2,5 years) :

Senior Consultant in Telecommunications area

Business planning for mobile operators

Crash progams definition and implementation

Advisor of the board (in Mauritania)



Compétences : Sales organization and development on highly competitve markets. Value selling and global approach. Anticipation and development of new business models to leverage results and margins.

Marketing and consultant expert for mobile operators offers.



Mes compétences :

Management

Marketing

Marketing management

Sales

Vente