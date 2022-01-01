Christophe BIZE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Clamart dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Sales Management (+10 years):
Organisational optimization, recruitment
Sales performances measurement and improvement.
Team building, coaching, value selling approach.
Experienced in building or adapting remuneration plan to business or consumer markets.
Marketing and Product Management (2,5 years) :
Product launch on developped and new markets in Europe and MEA.
Challenging time to market
Complex environment
Ability to understand and adapt to local needs.
Consultancy (2,5 years) :
Senior Consultant in Telecommunications area
Business planning for mobile operators
Crash progams definition and implementation
Advisor of the board (in Mauritania)
Compétences : Sales organization and development on highly competitve markets. Value selling and global approach. Anticipation and development of new business models to leverage results and margins.
Marketing and consultant expert for mobile operators offers.
Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
Marketing management
Sales
Vente