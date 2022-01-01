Christophe BIZE

Menu

En résumé

Sales Management (+10 years):
Organisational optimization, recruitment
Sales performances measurement and improvement.
Team building, coaching, value selling approach.
Experienced in building or adapting remuneration plan to business or consumer markets.

Marketing and Product Management (2,5 years) :
Product launch on developped and new markets in Europe and MEA.
Challenging time to market
Complex environment
Ability to understand and adapt to local needs.

Consultancy (2,5 years) :
Senior Consultant in Telecommunications area
Business planning for mobile operators
Crash progams definition and implementation
Advisor of the board (in Mauritania)

Compétences : Sales organization and development on highly competitve markets. Value selling and global approach. Anticipation and development of new business models to leverage results and margins.
Marketing and consultant expert for mobile operators offers.

Mes compétences :
Management
Marketing
Marketing management
Sales
Vente

  • Research in Motion

    Courbevoie maintenant

  • RIM BlackBerry - Director, French Carriers Relationship

    2012 - maintenant Accountable for the turn over and profitability generated with Orange, SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Free Mobile.
    In charge of defining the strategy mid and long term with all carriers on the French Market for RIM/BlackBerry.
    Interface with French carrier's C-Level and Executives.
    Manage Carriers Relationships teams.
    Direct report to the MD France.

  • RIM BlackBerry - Orange France Relationship Director

    2010 - maintenant • Global relationship with Orange France from a “sell in” and “sell out” perspective.
    • Sales objectives volume and value, forecasts on each product family. Alignment with Orange Group.
    • Strategies to leverage carrier intimacy at all levels from CEO to operationals.
    • Marketing and Sales actions plans with the carriers on Retail and Enterprise Markets as well as co-branded Communication in order to stimulate sales.
    • Alignment of action plans and resources internally and in relation with carrier in order to overpass objectives.

