Christophe BOSSI

Nearly 20 years experience into finance and financial services, specialized into internet and financial services, in Paris and London, for major companies (Bloomberg, SIX Telekurs) or for start-ups (PRLine – now part of ThomsonReuters -, Investis).

Founder and owner of Kiidline, an unique service of funds information distribution in France and Europe. The service disseminate funds information as KIIDs, or any content coming from asset managers, directly to investors, readers, analysts, medias, and many more, in an electronic format penetrating various support as internet websites, professional platforms and terminals, and press rooms.



Skills: Sales, strategies and business development, management

Mes compétences :

Développement commercial

Business development

Management

Finance