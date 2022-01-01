Menu

Christophe BOSSI

PARIS

Nearly 20 years experience into finance and financial services, specialized into internet and financial services, in Paris and London, for major companies (Bloomberg, SIX Telekurs) or for start-ups (PRLine – now part of ThomsonReuters -, Investis).
Founder and owner of Kiidline, an unique service of funds information distribution in France and Europe. The service disseminate funds information as KIIDs, or any content coming from asset managers, directly to investors, readers, analysts, medias, and many more, in an electronic format penetrating various support as internet websites, professional platforms and terminals, and press rooms.

Skills: Sales, strategies and business development, management
*** Online financial services ***

Développement commercial
Business development
Management
Finance

  • KiidLine - Founder & CEO

    2012 - maintenant Kiidline is an independent service of funds information and documents dissemination.

    The objective of the service is to optimize collect and distribution of financial publications to a large public and audience. This is a unique and powerful tool to make an asset manager heard and read.

    Kiidline has been set and is managed by professional of financial services and new technologies. The skills and knowledge of our team provide an added value service dedicated to asset management world. Always on the edge of regulations and technologies, Kiidline delivers innovative solutions to most regarding clients!

  • Bloomberg LP - Client Relationship Manager

    New York 2011 - 2011 Sales and client relationship management - Major Accounts

  • SIX Telekurs France - Sales Executive

    2007 - 2010 Internet data Sales Executive

  • Actusnews - General Manager

    2004 - 2005 Initial setup and businesss development of the company

  • Investis - Sales Director

    2001 - 2003 Sales management for French market

  • PRLine - Sales Manager

    1999 - 2001 Business development into financial PR distribution on internet

  • Deutsche Bank - Salesman

    Paris 1995 - 1997

  • Trifutures - Salesman

    1993 - 1994

  • ILERI (Paris)

    Paris 1987 - 1992 Finance et Gestion

