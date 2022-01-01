Menu

Christophe BOUCHARLAT

MARSEILLE

En résumé

I currently work as a DevOps at Enovacom, a Marseille-based Company

I am responsible of providing the right tools to the Dev team to work and build the tool-chain (CI/CD) for the production process of our software. I also do some sysadmin projects and maintain/upgrade/automate the infrastructure.

My interests cover a lot of computing areas:
- Brand new software,
- Docker,
- Kubernetes,
- Automation,
- Storage,
- Networks,
- Unix based OS,
- Security,
- Python.

Personal qualities:
- can-do attitude,
- ability to work under pressure,
- team play,
- communication.

Mes compétences :
Nagios
Informatique
Linux
IT Infrastructure
Debian
Cisco
Juniper

Entreprises

  • ENOVACOM - DevOps

    MARSEILLE 2017 - maintenant Same as Optiflows company Enovacom acquired Optiflows the 1st June 2017.

  • Optiflows - DevOps

    2015 - maintenant System administration:
    - Debian/Ubuntu/CoreOS servers management
    - Cloud system management IaaS (AWS)
    - DNS

    System Management & Automation:
    - Ansible
    - Packer

    Continuous Integration / Deployment:
    - git/github
    - Jenkins
    - PXE
    - S3 Object Storage

    Virtualization:
    - VMware ESXi

    Containerization:
    - Docker
    - CoreOS

    Project Management:
    - Agile

  • Outscale - Administrateur Système

    Saint-Cloud 2013 - 2015 System administration:
    - Centos servers management
    - Cloud system management IaaS (AWS)

    System Management
    - Salt

    Data:
    - Distributed storage (Ceph 800TB)
    - S3 compliant Object Storage

    Virtualization:
    - KVM
    - VMware ESXi
    - Qemu

    Customer support:
    - L2

  • EXQIM - IT Infrastructure

    2011 - 2013 In charge of the whole infrastructure,

    Projects:
    - Network design, restructuration, improvements and day-to-day maintenance
    - Storage evolution leading to Coraid implementation
    - Backup implementation and management based on Bacula
    - Monitoring solution based on Nagios & Shinken, Check_MK
    - Distant access based on OpenVPN
    - Redesigning production platform, staging and management.

    System administration:
    - SLES/Ubuntu/Debian server software and hardware configuration & optimization
    - HPC cluster administration (256-core SGI)
    - Active directory server management
    - Files servers Windows/Linux management
    - Exchange 2003 management & improvements
    - OpenSuse/Debian/Ubuntu/Windows multi-version installation, administration, maintenance and support

    System management:
    - Puppet with staging

    Networks:
    - Global network design, modification & improvements
    - Juniper router, firewall, L3-switch implementation, configuration, management & debugging on production line
    - D-Link, Cisco switches management
    - IPsec VPN configuration & management
    - L2TP over IPsec VPNs implementation

    Data:
    - Bacula backup tool
    - Market data automated replication
    - AoE Coraid installation & configuration with LVM
    - SVN Server

    Database:
    - Onetick Complex Event Processing (CEP) management and installation
    - MySQL

    Virtualization:
    - KVM
    - VMware ESXi
    - Cgroup
    - LXC
    - Qemu

    Scripting:
    - Python, Bash

  • E-qual - Trainee

    Chasseneuil-du-Poitou 2010 - 2010 Automation of the monthly reports for multiple clients of custom IPANEMA indicators using JasperETL and iReport.

  • Fry-IT Ltd - Trainee

    2009 - 2009 Ubuntu server administration Soft&Hard
    OpenVZ administration
    OpenVPN management and configuration
    LDAP with Zope
    Advanced Postﬁx configuration
    Advanced Apache2 configration.

  • E2v - Trainee

    2008 - 2008 Upgrade eSafe security Product (spam/url filtering) and its associated network,
    Secured distant access using (ACS server, Radius, VPN)
    Deployed KPI on Nagios monitoring platform and an SMS composed alerting system.

  • Zolpan - Trainee

    Lyon 2007 - 2007 Installation, configuration of Nagios monitoring system and comparison with other Opensources monitoring systems
    Key Performance Indicators configuration on Nagios

Formations

  • Supinfo International University

    Paris 2006 - 2011 International Master of Science, SUPINFO

    I attended this school in 3 different cities :
    • 2010 - 2011 Paris, France
    • 2008 - 2010 London, UK
    • 2006 - 2008 Grenoble, France

    Main field of activities : computer science, network systems and security, multimedia, Internet & Intranet, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, database but also communication & international management

