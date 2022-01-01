Christophe BOUCHARLAT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I currently work as a DevOps at Enovacom, a Marseille-based Company
I am responsible of providing the right tools to the Dev team to work and build the tool-chain (CI/CD) for the production process of our software. I also do some sysadmin projects and maintain/upgrade/automate the infrastructure.
My interests cover a lot of computing areas:
- Brand new software,
- Docker,
- Kubernetes,
- Automation,
- Storage,
- Networks,
- Unix based OS,
- Security,
- Python.
Personal qualities:
- can-do attitude,
- ability to work under pressure,
- team play,
- communication.
Mes compétences :
Nagios
Informatique
Linux
IT Infrastructure
Debian
Cisco
Juniper