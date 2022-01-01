Christophe BOUCHARLAT

I currently work as a DevOps at Enovacom, a Marseille-based Company



I am responsible of providing the right tools to the Dev team to work and build the tool-chain (CI/CD) for the production process of our software. I also do some sysadmin projects and maintain/upgrade/automate the infrastructure.



My interests cover a lot of computing areas:

- Brand new software,

- Docker,

- Kubernetes,

- Automation,

- Storage,

- Networks,

- Unix based OS,

- Security,

- Python.



Personal qualities:

- can-do attitude,

- ability to work under pressure,

- team play,

- communication.



Mes compétences :

Nagios

Informatique

Linux

IT Infrastructure

Debian

Cisco

Juniper