Christophe BRETER

PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE

2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. July 2012 - present

Foreign Legion patrol leader.

- Monitoring of the regiment and its various enclaves

2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. July 2012 - July 2011

Operator system regimental firing cell.

- Supervise a section during their time at the shooting simulator

- Maintenance of equipment and fire simulations

- Maintenance of various fire areas

13th half brigade foreign legion. July 2011 - July 2010

Help commando instructor in Arta commando training center

Plage Djibouti (employed isolates).

- Conduct a training session topography in desert environments

- Manage and mentor a group when the discovery of commando tracks

- Responsible sensitive stores.

- Inform the dangers in desert environments.

- Maintenance and installation of commando tracks.

2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. July 2010 - juillet2005

Head of the 1st Infantry Group company specialized in urban combat.

- Management of a group of 10 men

- Conduct a training session



3rd Foreign Infantry Regiment. July 2005 - juillet2003

Help drill instructor at the training center has the equatorial forest.

- Provide courses on life in equatorial areas.

- Supervise a group on the slopes and during water activities.

- Maintenance of a small zoo.

- Pilot canoe river environments.

- Woodcutter in equatorial environments

2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. July 2003 - July 2000

Involvement in the Foreign Legion. Initial military training.

51th Regiment of transmission. July 2000 - July 1998

Operator.

- Establishment of a telephone network

- Repair and maintenance of this network

TRAINING

High School Leornard vinci

Bachelor degree industrial technologies 1996

National Institute of professional diving MARSEILLE

Diver training class 2A from 20 October to 19 December 2014

LANGUAGES

English / Portuguese: speaking

computer

Mastery of the pack office

INTERESTS

Diver level 3

kite surfing

rock climbing