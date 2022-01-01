Christophe BRETER

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Biscarrosse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. July 2012 - present
Foreign Legion patrol leader.
- Monitoring of the regiment and its various enclaves
2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. July 2012 - July 2011
Operator system regimental firing cell.
- Supervise a section during their time at the shooting simulator
- Maintenance of equipment and fire simulations
- Maintenance of various fire areas
13th half brigade foreign legion. July 2011 - July 2010
Help commando instructor in Arta commando training center
Plage Djibouti (employed isolates).
- Conduct a training session topography in desert environments
- Manage and mentor a group when the discovery of commando tracks
- Responsible sensitive stores.
- Inform the dangers in desert environments.
- Maintenance and installation of commando tracks.
2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. July 2010 - juillet2005
Head of the 1st Infantry Group company specialized in urban combat.
- Management of a group of 10 men
- Conduct a training session
3rd Foreign Infantry Regiment. July 2005 - juillet2003
Help drill instructor at the training center has the equatorial forest.
- Provide courses on life in equatorial areas.
- Supervise a group on the slopes and during water activities.
- Maintenance of a small zoo.
- Pilot canoe river environments.
- Woodcutter in equatorial environments
2nd Foreign Parachute Regiment. July 2003 - July 2000
Involvement in the Foreign Legion. Initial military training.
51th Regiment of transmission. July 2000 - July 1998
Operator.
- Establishment of a telephone network
- Repair and maintenance of this network
TRAINING
High School Leornard vinci
Bachelor degree industrial technologies 1996
National Institute of professional diving MARSEILLE
Diver training class 2A from 20 October to 19 December 2014
LANGUAGES
English / Portuguese: speaking
computer
Mastery of the pack office
INTERESTS
Diver level 3
kite surfing
rock climbing
