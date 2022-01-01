Christophe BRON

During a long experience in Research, Research management and Project Management with high technological content concerning Biological/Viral/Immunological processes, Medical Devices, Health, Security and Environment processes, I have been the principal author of 4 invention patents and the related intellectual properties (Models and trade marks).

I received several Research prizes and awards and I developed 2 companies based on these Patents and Know how. One company has been sold to an international group using and commercializing my techniques.



I now master AVS 5.5, 3D medical imaging, Data bases (SQL), PHP, Apache, Debian linux, as well as RFID, microelectronic and electrotechnic technology used for medical device developments.



To apply these techniques on a real life environment, I also benefit from a Surgical training and experience, as well as Emergency Medicine, and Tropical Medicine/ Public Community Health post graduate diploma, training and practice of several years.

I own a M. Sc. in Finance Management and Organizational Audit which I focus specially on Public Health, HSE and mHealth solutions.



Mes compétences :

Project management

Medical Devices