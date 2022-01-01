Menu

Christophe BRON

GENEVE

En résumé

During a long experience in Research, Research management and Project Management with high technological content concerning Biological/Viral/Immunological processes, Medical Devices, Health, Security and Environment processes, I have been the principal author of 4 invention patents and the related intellectual properties (Models and trade marks).
I received several Research prizes and awards and I developed 2 companies based on these Patents and Know how. One company has been sold to an international group using and commercializing my techniques.

I now master AVS 5.5, 3D medical imaging, Data bases (SQL), PHP, Apache, Debian linux, as well as RFID, microelectronic and electrotechnic technology used for medical device developments.

To apply these techniques on a real life environment, I also benefit from a Surgical training and experience, as well as Emergency Medicine, and Tropical Medicine/ Public Community Health post graduate diploma, training and practice of several years.
I own a M. Sc. in Finance Management and Organizational Audit which I focus specially on Public Health, HSE and mHealth solutions.

Mes compétences :
Project management
Medical Devices

Entreprises

  • SOS-Médecins Cité de Calvin - Médecin Associé

    2006 - 2007

  • Réseau Hospitalier du Valais Central - Médecin Assistant Chirurgie

    2005 - 2007

  • Groupement Hospitalier de l'Ouest Lémanique - Médecin Assistant Chirurgie

    2003 - 2005

  • Bike Tree SA - Founder, CEO and Owner

    2000 - 2003

  • Universität Bern - Oberassistant

    1996 - 2003

  • OPSIA AG - Co Founder, Owner and CEO

    1993 - 1995

  • Nationales Zentrum für Retroviren - Wissenschaftlicher Mitarbeiter

    1986 - 1996

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Marseille 2010 - 2011 MSc Finance Management and Organizational Audit

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Marseille)

    Marseille 2010 - 2011 Management Financier et Audit Organisationnel

  • Universität Zürich (Zurich)

    Zurich 1984 - 1986 Doctor in Medicine

    Doctorat

    Medizinische Fakultät - Développement de méthodes quantitatives de détection de la protéine Mx induite par l’Interferon de type I et comparaison avec 2-5-A Synthétase.

  • Universität Zürich (Zurich)

    Zurich 1983 - 1986 Post Graduate in Experimental Medicine and Biology

    Medizinische Fakultät

  • Université De Genève (Genève)

    Genève 1981 - 1983 Medicine, Tropical Medicine and Community Healthcare

  • Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard

    Lyon 1974 - 1980 Médecine

  • Ecole Service De Santé Des Armees ESSA

    Lyon 1974 - 1978 Médecine

