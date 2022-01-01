Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Christophe CALZADO
Ajouter
Christophe CALZADO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Éducation nationale
- Inspection
2011 - maintenant
Formations
ESENESR (Laon)
Laon
2011 - 2012
Réseau
Anne BAYART