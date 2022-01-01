Retail
Christophe CARON
CORCY
Telliez Communication
- Photograveur
2007 - maintenant
retouche image, photographie, film d'entreprise, montage video
CARON-PYC-PHOTOGRAPHIE
- Gérant de société
1991 - 2014
EURO_TITRES
- OPERATEUR TRUCA
1988 - 1989
CREAR (Gouvieux)
Gouvieux
1985 - 1987
MJM Graphic Design (Paris)
Paris
1984 - maintenant
Annie A.
Cabinet ACI
Caroline VERGER
Emilie MERCIER
Jacky UNVOIS
Pix LOCATION
Sophie DELOUF
Stephanie JAKAB
Sylvain HERNAS
Thomas COMBEPINE