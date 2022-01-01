Menu

Christophe CARON

CORCY

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Telliez Communication - Photograveur

    2007 - maintenant retouche image, photographie, film d'entreprise, montage video

  • CARON-PYC-PHOTOGRAPHIE - Gérant de société

    1991 - 2014

  • EURO_TITRES - OPERATEUR TRUCA

    1988 - 1989

Formations

  • CREAR (Gouvieux)

    Gouvieux 1985 - 1987

  • MJM Graphic Design (Paris)

    Paris 1984 - maintenant

Réseau