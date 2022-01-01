Christophe CAVALLI

Master in Business from the Lyon School of Management (EM Lyon) with more than 15 years of experience in France, Australia, California, Chile and Singapore in various
Senior Financial and Project Management Positions
Strong Leadership and Management skills. Results Oriented, Self-motivated and High Ethical Standards.
General Financial Management
Team management
Strategic Planning
Industrial Controlling and Business Analysis
Financial Analysis on Investment projects
Financial coordination of Acquisition or Divesture projects
Treasury, Financing and Credit Management
Information systems management, ERP set-up and usage
Internal Control (Sox) and Risk Management
Project Management and Change Management
Shared Service Centers partnering
Mes compétences :
Entreprenariat
Finance
Gestion de projet