Christophe CAVALLI

Paris

En résumé

Master in Business from the Lyon School of Management (EM Lyon) with more than 15 years of experience in France, Australia, California, Chile and Singapore in various
Senior Financial and Project Management Positions
Strong Leadership and Management skills. Results Oriented, Self-motivated and High Ethical Standards.
 General Financial Management
 Team management
 Strategic Planning
 Industrial Controlling and Business Analysis
 Financial Analysis on Investment projects
 Financial coordination of Acquisition or Divesture projects
 Treasury, Financing and Credit Management
 Information systems management, ERP set-up and usage
 Internal Control (Sox) and Risk Management
 Project Management and Change Management
 Shared Service Centers partnering


Mes compétences :
Entreprenariat
Finance
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • DIAGEO - Project Director (Diageo Singapore)

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Completion of 2 projects:
    -Implementation of a new reporting process and system in APAC (Microstrategy on BW/SAP)
    -Transfer of Business unit HQ from London to Singapore

  • Saint-Gobain - Finance Director (Saint-Gobain Envases Chile)

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2010 Financial and Management reporting, Costing, Budgeting and planning, Systems, Treasury, Procurement

  • Rhodia - Financial Controller, Regional BU Finance Director, Compliance Office Project Manager

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2007

  • Louis Vuitton - Business Controller, Financial Controller (Louis Vuitton and Sephora)

    Paris 1994 - 2000

