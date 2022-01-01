Menu

Christophe COMBO

NEUILLY SUR SEINE

En résumé

A result-oriented, hands-on and leading personality with a 12-year international experience based in EMEA / APAC and following core competences:

- Business Development and Strategy
- International Sales Management
- P/L Management
- Product & Trade Marketing Management
- Channel Management
- Key Account Management
- Customer Supply Chain Operations
- Cross-Cultural Management
- Automotive Aftermarket

Mes compétences :
Export
Business development
Business strategy
Channel Management
Negotiation
Cross-cultural Management
Customer Supply Chain
Automotive Aftermarket
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Akebono - Directeur Automotive Aftermarket

    2016 - maintenant In charge of overall operations for 2nd OES / IAM
    Assigned territories: Europe / Africa / French Overseas

  • Trimble Navigation Ltd - Head of Sales APAC

    2015 - 2016 Trimble China - Shanghai Office

    Geoinstruments Division
    Assigned Territories: Asia / Pacific

  • BOSCH - Regional Manager MEA

    2013 - 2015 Robert Bosch Middle East FZE - Morocco Branch

    Automotive Aftermarket - Independent Aftermarket
    Assigned Territories: Middle East / Africa / Caribbean Islands / Indian Ocean / Oceania

  • BOSCH - Regional Country Manager

    2009 - 2012 Robert Bosch Middle East FZE - Morocco Branch

    Automotive Aftermarket - Independent Aftermarket
    Assigned Territories: Africa / Caribbean Islands / Indian Ocean / Oceania

  • BOSCH - Customer Supply Chain Manager (incl. internship)

    2007 - 2008 Robert Bosch GmbH - Karlsruhe (Germany)

    Headquarters of Automotive Aftermarket - Independent Aftermarket
    Assigned Territories: Africa / Caribbean Islands / Indian Ocean / Oceania

  • Ministère des Affaires étrangères et du Développement international - Event Marketing Coordinator (incl. internship)

    Paris 2006 - 2006

  • LLOYD'S OF LONDON - Internship - Team assistant

    2005 - 2005

Formations

  • Robert Bosch Training Center (Stuttgart)

    Stuttgart 2013 - 2014 Completion of the worldwide leadership development program designed for experienced specialists and executives at BOSCH

  • ESM-IAE (Ecole Supérieure De Management - Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises)

    Metz 2006 - 2007 Master 2 - Major in Business Administration and International Business

  • Humboldt Universität (Berlin)

    Berlin 2003 - 2004 Bachelor - Major in International Relations and Business
Annuaire des membres :