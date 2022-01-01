Christophe COMBO

A result-oriented, hands-on and leading personality with a 12-year international experience based in EMEA / APAC and following core competences:
- Business Development and Strategy
- International Sales Management
- P/L Management
- Product & Trade Marketing Management
- Channel Management
- Key Account Management
- Customer Supply Chain Operations
- Cross-Cultural Management
- Automotive Aftermarket
Mes compétences :
Export
Business development
Business strategy
Channel Management
Negotiation
Cross-cultural Management
Customer Supply Chain
Automotive Aftermarket
Leadership