Christophe COMBO

A result-oriented, hands-on and leading personality with a 12-year international experience based in EMEA / APAC and following core competences:



- Business Development and Strategy

- International Sales Management

- P/L Management

- Product & Trade Marketing Management

- Channel Management

- Key Account Management

- Customer Supply Chain Operations

- Cross-Cultural Management

- Automotive Aftermarket



Mes compétences :

Export

Business development

Business strategy

Channel Management

Negotiation

Cross-cultural Management

Customer Supply Chain

Automotive Aftermarket

Leadership