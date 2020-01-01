Menu

Christophe COUTAZ

  • Responsable commercial Flow
  • SAMOA France
  • Responsable commercial Flow

France et Suisse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SAMOA France - Responsable commercial Flow

    Commercial | France et Suisse 2018 - 2020 pompes pneumatiques à membranes et à piston

  • Flux France - Responsable technico-commercial Rhône-Alpes

    Commercial | Croissy-Beaubourg (77183) 1994 - 2018

  • Nauder Industries - Ingénieur commercial France Sud

    Commercial | Lyon (69000) 1991 - 1994

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

