Christophe DABROWSKI

TALANGE

  • Cronos International - Systems engineer specializing in backup / restore for European Parliament

    2014 - maintenant Administration Backups with Symantec NetBackup (3000 Servers)
    Search of backup solutions, migration and management with Symantec NetBackup.
    Achievement of operational documentation
    Check Backups

  • SOGETI Luxembourg - Systems engineer specializing in backup / restore for European Parliament

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2010 - 2014 Administration Backups with Symantec NetBackup (3000 Servers)
    Search of backup solutions, migration and management with Symantec NetBackup.
    Achievement of operational documentation
    Check Backups

  • Atos Origin - Systems engineer specializing in backup / restore / Windows

    Bezons 2007 - 2010 Search of backup solutions, migration and management with Symantec NetBackup.
    Support Level 3 for operators and administrators to “France Télécom”
    Qualification of new versions of NetBackup product and CentricStor (testing and validation)
    Achievement of operational documentation
    Management team

  • Atos Origin - System administrator specializing Windows

    Bezons 2006 - 2007 Participation in the analysis of alternatives implementing a common LDAP directory for all users
    Participation in the development of tools to access the LDAP directory
    Participation in the development of the LDAP directory's update tool
    Achievement of technical documentation for internals tools
    Redaction detailed specifications

  • FICOMIRRORS - Administrateur Système

    2004 - 2006 Administrateur Système d’un parc informatique de 250 ordinateurs

