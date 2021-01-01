Christophe DABROWSKI

Cronos International
- Systems engineer specializing in backup / restore for European Parliament
2014 - maintenantAdministration Backups with Symantec NetBackup (3000 Servers)
Search of backup solutions, migration and management with Symantec NetBackup.
Achievement of operational documentation
Check Backups
SOGETI Luxembourg
Issy-les-Moulineaux2010 - 2014Administration Backups with Symantec NetBackup (3000 Servers)
Atos Origin
- Systems engineer specializing in backup / restore / Windows
Bezons2007 - 2010Search of backup solutions, migration and management with Symantec NetBackup.
Support Level 3 for operators and administrators to “France Télécom”
Qualification of new versions of NetBackup product and CentricStor (testing and validation)
Management team
Atos Origin
- System administrator specializing Windows
Bezons2006 - 2007Participation in the analysis of alternatives implementing a common LDAP directory for all users
Participation in the development of tools to access the LDAP directory
Participation in the development of the LDAP directory's update tool
Achievement of technical documentation for internals tools
Redaction detailed specifications
FICOMIRRORS
- Administrateur Système
2004 - 2006Administrateur Système d’un parc informatique de 250 ordinateurs