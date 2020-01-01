Retail
Christophe GODON
Christophe GODON
Villeurbanne
ADIA
Villeurbanne
maintenant
Adecco Groupe france
- Business Partner
2013 - maintenant
Adecco Groupe France
- Responsable informatique
Villeurbanne
1991 - 2012
Brigitte FONTAINE
Géraldine NICOLLET
Hélène THUILLIER
Isabelle AUGIER
Isabelle LANGLAUDE
Jean VERNEYRE
Jean-Etienne SOUCIET
Jean-Francois RIVAUD
Jérôme BOILLAUD
Samuel ALDEGUER