Christophe PROTIN

CALAIS

Entreprises

  • CRUFC - Responsable pôle féminin

    2015 - maintenant Championnat national 2016/2017

  • Ville de Calais - Coordinateur Educateur sportif

    2014 - maintenant

  • Ville de calais - Educateur sportif / Insertion par le sport

    2008 - maintenant

  • Ownsport - Coach à domicile

    2007 - 2008 coaching à domicile

  • EPMM - Formateur

    2006 - maintenant formateur CQP

Formations

  • CREPS

    Wattignies 2011 - 2012 brevet d'état

    football

  • ULCO

    Calais 2003 - 2006 licence

    entrainement sportif

