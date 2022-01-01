Retail
Christophe PROTIN
Christophe PROTIN
CALAIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
CRUFC
- Responsable pôle féminin
2015 - maintenant
Championnat national 2016/2017
Ville de Calais
- Coordinateur Educateur sportif
2014 - maintenant
Ville de calais
- Educateur sportif / Insertion par le sport
2008 - maintenant
Ownsport
- Coach à domicile
2007 - 2008
coaching à domicile
EPMM
- Formateur
2006 - maintenant
formateur CQP
Formations
CREPS
Wattignies
2011 - 2012
brevet d'état
football
ULCO
Calais
2003 - 2006
licence
entrainement sportif
Réseau
Alice LEMARCHANDS
Allan/alain COLLINS/POLIN
Claire DITTE
David DUTHILLEUL
Marie CAPON
Marion VUILLAUME
Quentin VERSCHELLE
Rémi EMPISSE
Rudy DROUETTE
Xavier ALLISSE
