Menu

Christophe ROCHEREUX

DURFORT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • sud metal tolerie - Soudeur,metallier

    2016 - maintenant

Formations

  • Fernand Forest (St Priest(Rhone))

    St Priest(Rhone) 1989 - 1990

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :