Christophe SERDA

PARIS

Entreprises

  • ATOUBAIE - CEO

    2005 - 2016

  • WINTIX - Managing Director

    2001 - 2002 WINTIX is a specialised integrator for information system network infrastructure. Dedicated to Internet platforms for hosting companies and network infrastructure for IP operators.
    Responsabilities :
    - Achievement of a 14 M€ revenue
    - Running a sales and SE team of 25 people
    - Recruitment / Restructure of the company
    - Building executive relationships with major customers / Prospects (Cable & Wireless)
    - Definition of new offers (Audit - Infrastructure & Cost reduction) and ensure their internal and external promotion.
    - ISP / IP Operators customer base : Free, Cegetel, Cable & Wireless, Noos, Tiscali, etc...
    - Parterships with Sun, Juniper, Lucent, Oracle, Extreme Networks, EMC2, Array Networks, Radware...

  • VISIOCORP - CEO and Founder

    1997 - 2001 VISIOCORP is an Integrator into Videoconferencing systems and services.
    Achievement :
    - Official direct partnership with Intel, Polycom and Picturetel.
    - Technologies : ISDN and IP videoconferencing solutions (Gateways, bridges, terminals, services).
    - Become N°2 player in France before Alcatel and Telindus (N°1 is France Telecom)
    - Build a strong customer base including the main international Top cies :
    Chemical : B.P, Quaker, Bayer International, Boeringher, Abbot, Pharmacia Upjohn.
    Industry : Aerospatiale, Vivendi (CGSAT), Dassault Elect., Thomson CSF Com, Cogema, Degremont, Fairchild.
    Services : Mercedes Benz Finance, Morgan Stanley, Arthur Andersen, Harrods, Saatchi & Saatchi.
    Health : Hospitals & Clinics (Paris, Montsouris, Marseille, Angers, Bordeaux, Nantes).

    Sold the company to Elona - Groupe Spie. (2 M€ rev. - 10 % Net profit).
    Elona is the Network integrator for the Spie Netcom Group.

    His responsabilities as Director for the regions are :

    - Merge and develop the VISIOCORP business within ELONA nationwide.
    - Achivement of quota of 15 M€ revenue.
    - Run a team of 100 people within 8 agencies in France
    - Open new agencies in Bordeaux and Marseille.
    - Responsible for the P & L of each agency.
    - Direct report to the CEO.

  • SPECIALIX EUROPE LTD - Sales Director - Southern & Central Europe - Middle East & Africa - Member of the Board

    1990 - 1997 Specialix is a manufacturer of Networking products specialised in the Unix / NT environments.
    Responsabilities & achievements :
    Setup of the french office that become the Southern Europe subsidiary.
    Startup (recovery) of the Central Europe sales/support office.
    Management of the Southern Europe (Paris) and Central Europe (Frankfurt) offices with full staff : Sales, Presales, Tech support and admin. Control of budget line, P & L.
    Responsible for 30 % of the worldwide company revenue.
    Over 100 % on revenue target each year (10,3 M$/Year)
    102 % of margin goals accomplishment.
    Recruitment, motivatilon and management of a focused team, leading to the best profitability ratio of the cie worldwide.
    Leads to N°1 position in Europe (against Digi International).
    Direct report to the CEO.

  • Kam Technologies & Telecom - Sales & Marketing Director

    1987 - 1990 KTT operates in the telecom arena. KTT launch the first PCFax card in Europe.
    Starting as sales engineer, he has been succesfully promoted up to to Sales & Marketing Director managing a team of 11 people (Sales, Support, & Admin), that launched the first PCFax card in France (US$ 3 Millions / Year).

  • OP PUBLICATIONS - Sales Manager

    1985 - 1987 Publishing company of computer magazines, which launched the first "PC Magazine" in France.
    His responsabilities :
    - To launch the first weekly magazine "PC Week".
    - In charge of the advertising sales to agencies and computer manufacturers / editors.
    - Recruit / train sales people to enlarge the team.

