Christophe SERDA

-
ATOUBAIE
- CEO
2005 - 2016
-
WINTIX
- Managing Director
2001 - 2002
WINTIX is a specialised integrator for information system network infrastructure. Dedicated to Internet platforms for hosting companies and network infrastructure for IP operators.
Responsabilities :
- Achievement of a 14 M€ revenue
- Running a sales and SE team of 25 people
- Recruitment / Restructure of the company
- Building executive relationships with major customers / Prospects (Cable & Wireless)
- Definition of new offers (Audit - Infrastructure & Cost reduction) and ensure their internal and external promotion.
- ISP / IP Operators customer base : Free, Cegetel, Cable & Wireless, Noos, Tiscali, etc...
- Parterships with Sun, Juniper, Lucent, Oracle, Extreme Networks, EMC2, Array Networks, Radware...
-
VISIOCORP
- CEO and Founder
1997 - 2001
VISIOCORP is an Integrator into Videoconferencing systems and services.
Achievement :
- Official direct partnership with Intel, Polycom and Picturetel.
- Technologies : ISDN and IP videoconferencing solutions (Gateways, bridges, terminals, services).
- Become N°2 player in France before Alcatel and Telindus (N°1 is France Telecom)
- Build a strong customer base including the main international Top cies :
Chemical : B.P, Quaker, Bayer International, Boeringher, Abbot, Pharmacia Upjohn.
Industry : Aerospatiale, Vivendi (CGSAT), Dassault Elect., Thomson CSF Com, Cogema, Degremont, Fairchild.
Services : Mercedes Benz Finance, Morgan Stanley, Arthur Andersen, Harrods, Saatchi & Saatchi.
Health : Hospitals & Clinics (Paris, Montsouris, Marseille, Angers, Bordeaux, Nantes).
Sold the company to Elona - Groupe Spie. (2 M€ rev. - 10 % Net profit).
Elona is the Network integrator for the Spie Netcom Group.
His responsabilities as Director for the regions are :
- Merge and develop the VISIOCORP business within ELONA nationwide.
- Achivement of quota of 15 M€ revenue.
- Run a team of 100 people within 8 agencies in France
- Open new agencies in Bordeaux and Marseille.
- Responsible for the P & L of each agency.
- Direct report to the CEO.
-
SPECIALIX EUROPE LTD
- Sales Director - Southern & Central Europe - Middle East & Africa - Member of the Board
1990 - 1997
Specialix is a manufacturer of Networking products specialised in the Unix / NT environments.
Responsabilities & achievements :
Setup of the french office that become the Southern Europe subsidiary.
Startup (recovery) of the Central Europe sales/support office.
Management of the Southern Europe (Paris) and Central Europe (Frankfurt) offices with full staff : Sales, Presales, Tech support and admin. Control of budget line, P & L.
Responsible for 30 % of the worldwide company revenue.
Over 100 % on revenue target each year (10,3 M$/Year)
102 % of margin goals accomplishment.
Recruitment, motivatilon and management of a focused team, leading to the best profitability ratio of the cie worldwide.
Leads to N°1 position in Europe (against Digi International).
Direct report to the CEO.
-
Kam Technologies & Telecom
- Sales & Marketing Director
1987 - 1990
KTT operates in the telecom arena. KTT launch the first PCFax card in Europe.
Starting as sales engineer, he has been succesfully promoted up to to Sales & Marketing Director managing a team of 11 people (Sales, Support, & Admin), that launched the first PCFax card in France (US$ 3 Millions / Year).
-
OP PUBLICATIONS
- Sales Manager
1985 - 1987
Publishing company of computer magazines, which launched the first "PC Magazine" in France.
His responsabilities :
- To launch the first weekly magazine "PC Week".
- In charge of the advertising sales to agencies and computer manufacturers / editors.
- Recruit / train sales people to enlarge the team.