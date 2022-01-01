Menu

Christopher WHELAN

Monaco

En résumé

British citizen resident in France since 2000.

CND / NDT Inspector. Mostly I have inspected aircraft and components for Airbus and their suppliers but have also inspected parts and aircraft for Boeing, fokker, Eurocopter, ATR, d'assaut and others.

I inspect metalic aircraft parts now, but have inspected many materials/ places:- Submarines, trains, nuclear reactors, pressure vessels, racing yachts, cycle parts, car parts, missiles.

Ultrasonic experience of mono / multi / phased array inspections, performed using manual, encoded or automated systems (immersion / water-jet ).

Eddy current experience of corrosion detection, crack detection and hole inspection (roto-test).

Also bond-testing by resonance, tap-testing and visual inspection.

I have performed inspections throughout France but also in Germany, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Italy and USA.

Mes compétences :
Anglais
CND
Courants de Foucault
English
NDT
Test
ULTRASONS
Ultrasound
Faro arm
pont roulant

Entreprises

  • Dietsmann - Spécialiste Inspection et Intégrité

    Monaco 2018 - maintenant

  • Galy Frères - Technicien CND

    2014 - 2017 CND NDT ULTRASOUND ULTRASONS IMMERSION METAL

  • EADS Composites aquitaine - NDT CND inspector

    Colomiers 2011 - 2014

  • NDT Expert - NDT CND inspector

    2003 - 2009

  • Metalscan - NDT CND trainee

    2002 - 2003

  • galva 29 - Technician

    2001 - 2002 galvanisation technician

Formations

  • Sandwell College (Oldbury)

    Oldbury 1990 - 1991 BTEC HNC

    CAD CAM - including Autocad. CNC and fully integrated systems. Robotics.

  • Blackpool And The Fylde College (Blackpool)

    Blackpool 1987 - 1989 BTEC OND

    Electronics, programming, robotics

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :