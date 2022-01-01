Christopher WHELAN

British citizen resident in France since 2000.



CND / NDT Inspector. Mostly I have inspected aircraft and components for Airbus and their suppliers but have also inspected parts and aircraft for Boeing, fokker, Eurocopter, ATR, d'assaut and others.



I inspect metalic aircraft parts now, but have inspected many materials/ places:- Submarines, trains, nuclear reactors, pressure vessels, racing yachts, cycle parts, car parts, missiles.



Ultrasonic experience of mono / multi / phased array inspections, performed using manual, encoded or automated systems (immersion / water-jet ).



Eddy current experience of corrosion detection, crack detection and hole inspection (roto-test).



Also bond-testing by resonance, tap-testing and visual inspection.



I have performed inspections throughout France but also in Germany, Belgium, Spain, Netherlands, Italy and USA.



Mes compétences :

Anglais

CND

Courants de Foucault

English

NDT

Test

ULTRASONS

Ultrasound

Faro arm

pont roulant