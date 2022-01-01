Menu

Cindy AMAR

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Natixis - Fixed Income Derivatives sales - Marchés Emergents

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Natixis - Fixed income Derivatives Sales

    Paris 2010 - maintenant -Pricing and drafting of commercial proposals for Fixed Income cross assets derivatives and structured products with internal bank network (BFI)

  • Allianz Global Investors - Assistante Sales

    Puteaux 2008 - 2009 + Support du Desk France, instit (Fixed income & Hedge Fund principalement)
    + Développement d'un book de prospects institutionnels
    + Gestion de comptes déjà existant
    + Participation à la recherche de solution dédiée cross asset
    + Participation à la création d'outils ISR

  • O.N.U - Ambassadrice d'une ONG

    2007 - 2009

  • WEF World Entrepreneurship Forum fondé par KPMG - Membre du Board

    2007 - 2009

  • AUCHAN, French international retail group - Consulting assignment

    2007 - 2007

Formations

  • East China Normal University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2008 - 2008 4 months full-time MBA in Entrepreneurship & Finance (Global Capital Markets)

  • Ecole De Management De Lyon

    Ecully 2007 - 2010 Master of Science in Management (Program Grande Ecole)

  • INALCO Langues'O

    Paris 2006 - 2007 BA in Eastern and Asian Languages (Mandarin)

  • ICADE - Universidad Pontificia Comillas (Madrid)

    Madrid 2006 - 2007 BA in Psychology and Politics (Exchange Program)

  • Columbia University (New York)

    New York 2005 - 2005 (Extra semester) BA in Political interpretation

  • Lycée Ecole Aquiba

    Strasbourg 1990 - 2003 From Kindergarden to High School

