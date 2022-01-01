Cindy AMAR

-
Natixis
- Fixed Income Derivatives sales - Marchés Emergents
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Natixis
- Fixed income Derivatives Sales
Paris
2010 - maintenant
-Pricing and drafting of commercial proposals for Fixed Income cross assets derivatives and structured products with internal bank network (BFI)
Allianz Global Investors
- Assistante Sales
Puteaux
2008 - 2009
+ Support du Desk France, instit (Fixed income & Hedge Fund principalement)
+ Développement d'un book de prospects institutionnels
+ Gestion de comptes déjà existant
+ Participation à la recherche de solution dédiée cross asset
+ Participation à la création d'outils ISR
O.N.U
- Ambassadrice d'une ONG
2007 - 2009
WEF World Entrepreneurship Forum fondé par KPMG
- Membre du Board
2007 - 2009
AUCHAN, French international retail group
- Consulting assignment
2007 - 2007