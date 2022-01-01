Menu

Claire BORDEAUX

BÉZIERS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Béziers dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Boy Scouts of America - Volunteer

    2016 - 2016 Energy Club UMN Volunteering:
    - Supervise 4th grade scouts and address them Merit Badges
    - Present and create awareness on sustainable & renewable energy systems
    - Present and create awareness on sustainable & renewable energy systems

    LANGUAGE SKILLS
    French - Native Speaker
    English - Fluent (Speaking / Reading / Writing)
    Spanish - Intermediate (Speaking / Reading / Writing)
    Chinese - Beginner (Speaking / Reading / Writing)

  • Médiathèque André Malraux - Vacataire Adjoint du Patrimoine

    2015 - 2015 Vacataire et animateur au "Cabanon des livres à la plage"

  • Médiathèque André Malraux - Vacataire Adjoint du Patrimoine

    2014 - 2014 Salarié estivale 2 années de suite en tant qu'adjoint et animateur du "Cabanon des livres à la plage"

  • Médiathèque André Malraux - Casual Worker and Animator

    2014 - 2015 2 consecutive Summer season in André Malraux's branch:
    -Supervise & animate the site
    -Manage the site and organise the ``book self-service''
    -Animate the ``Sailor Stories Hours'' for kids on the ``beach lounge''
    - Welcome users and promote major cultural activities

  • SARL Nomada Restaurant - Executive Assistant

    2014 - 2014 Human resources support:
    -Stimulate the structure for Summer season
    -Analyse and reorganize the communication system (Website/Menu)
    - Prepare hiring session and budget process

  • Médiathèque André Malraux - Vacataire Adjoint du patrimoine

    2013 - 2015

  • Mediatheque André Malraux - Casual Administrative Worker

    2013 - 2015 WEEKENDS Fixed-Term Contract
    -Assist visitors and work-team
    -Schedule and coordinate library equipment
    -Welcome and assist visitors in their choice
    -Locate requested books on the shelves and in the database

  • CITY OF BATH COLLEGE - Casual Worker

    2013 - 2013 2 mois en CDD en tant qu'assistante de Manager au service International de City of Bath College, Bath Angleterre.

  • City of Bath College - Support

    2013 - 2013 May to June - Casual Administrative Worker International Department INTERNSHIP:
    -Write reports, executive summaries and newsletters

    July - August - Casual worker FIXED-TERM CONTRACT:
    -Create leaflets and posters information
    -Organize computer-based and administer office tasks

Formations

  • University Of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Minneapolis)

    Minneapolis 2016 - maintenant Applied Foreign Languages

    Part of an Exchange Program for Spring semester 2016
    Taking the following courses:
    Grand Climate Challenge / Gender in Global Politics / Spanish Communication & Civilization/ Mordernity in Latin America

  • University Of Minnesota (Minneapolis)

    Minneapolis 2016 - maintenant Bachelor of Arts

    Grand Climate Challenge / Gender in Global Politics
    Spanish communication & Composition / Modernity in Latin America

  • Université Paul Valéry Montpellier III

    Montpellier 2014 - 2015 Langues Etrangères Appliquées

  • Marc Bloch High School

    Sérignan 2012 - 2014 Associate Degree - Assistant Manager

    Developing skills to optimise manager's work environment:

    Assistance in decision making/ support in building action plan/ develop administration & IT skills

  • Lycée Marc Bloch

    Sérignan 2012 - 2014 BTS Assistant de Manager

  • Lycée Marc Bloch (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2012 - 2013

Réseau