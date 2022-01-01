Claire BORDEAUX

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Entreprises
Boy Scouts of America
- Volunteer
2016 - 2016Energy Club UMN Volunteering:
- Supervise 4th grade scouts and address them Merit Badges
LANGUAGE SKILLS
French - Native Speaker
English - Fluent (Speaking / Reading / Writing)
Spanish - Intermediate (Speaking / Reading / Writing)
Chinese - Beginner (Speaking / Reading / Writing)
- Casual Worker and Animator
2014 - 20152 consecutive Summer season in André Malraux's branch:
-Supervise & animate the site
-Manage the site and organise the ``book self-service''
-Animate the ``Sailor Stories Hours'' for kids on the ``beach lounge''
- Welcome users and promote major cultural activities
SARL Nomada Restaurant
- Executive Assistant
2014 - 2014Human resources support:
-Stimulate the structure for Summer season
-Analyse and reorganize the communication system (Website/Menu)
- Prepare hiring session and budget process
- Casual Administrative Worker
2013 - 2015WEEKENDS Fixed-Term Contract
-Assist visitors and work-team
-Schedule and coordinate library equipment
-Welcome and assist visitors in their choice
-Locate requested books on the shelves and in the database
- Casual Worker
- Support
2013 - 2013May to June - Casual Administrative Worker International Department INTERNSHIP:
-Write reports, executive summaries and newsletters
July - August - Casual worker FIXED-TERM CONTRACT:
-Create leaflets and posters information
-Organize computer-based and administer office tasks
Formations
University Of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Minneapolis)
Minneapolis2016 - maintenantApplied Foreign Languages
Part of an Exchange Program for Spring semester 2016
Taking the following courses:
Grand Climate Challenge / Gender in Global Politics / Spanish Communication & Civilization/ Mordernity in Latin America
Minneapolis2016 - maintenantBachelor of Arts
Grand Climate Challenge / Gender in Global Politics
Spanish communication & Composition / Modernity in Latin America