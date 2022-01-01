Menu

Claire BRARD

BAIN DE BRETAGNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aménagement du territoire
Éolien
géographie
Urbanisme

Entreprises

  • URBAREAL - Urbaniste

    BAIN DE BRETAGNE 2012 - maintenant

  • URBEA - Urbaniste

    2011 - 2011

  • DVA Paysagistes - Chargée d'études paysages et aménagement

    2007 - 2009 Réalisation d'études d'impacts pour l'implantation d'éoliennes

  • Géodéveloppement - Chargée d'études urbanisme

    2006 - 2007 Réalisation de documents d'urbanisme (Plan local d'urbanisme, cartes communales)

Formations

  • Université Le Havre (Le Havre)

    Le Havre 2000 - 2006 Géographie - Aménagement du territoire

