Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Claire BRARD
Ajouter
Claire BRARD
BAIN DE BRETAGNE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Aménagement du territoire
Éolien
géographie
Urbanisme
Entreprises
URBAREAL
- Urbaniste
BAIN DE BRETAGNE
2012 - maintenant
URBEA
- Urbaniste
2011 - 2011
DVA Paysagistes
- Chargée d'études paysages et aménagement
2007 - 2009
Réalisation d'études d'impacts pour l'implantation d'éoliennes
Géodéveloppement
- Chargée d'études urbanisme
2006 - 2007
Réalisation de documents d'urbanisme (Plan local d'urbanisme, cartes communales)
Formations
Université Le Havre (Le Havre)
Le Havre
2000 - 2006
Géographie - Aménagement du territoire
Réseau
Bénédicte AUVRAY
Caroline RECORBET
Damien LE PAPE
Gunevel PEDRON
Hedwige HÜE
Joachim BRARD
Justine RIMPOT
Niculae LEPADATU
Olivier SEBAL
Thomas CHAVANES