Claire BREMARD

CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX

Mes compétences :
Consumer goods
English
Europe
FMCG
French
German
International
Management
Marketing
Mobile
Orientation
Trade
Trade marketing

Entreprises

  • SC JOHNSON - TRADE STRATEGY AIR CARE

    CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX 2008 - 2009 MISSION: commercialization of Glade ® and Oust ® brands on Italian market (Air Care products - 30pts of market share - Nielsen)

    1. Promotional strategy:
    - analyse, ideation and coordination of promotionnal plan by channel
    - Brief to agencies
    - Communication and coordination with sales dep., local marketing and European HQ.
    2. Monitor a 30 references portfolio's
    - define distribution priorities
    - analyse performance
    - new products launch coordination
    - presentation of trade bundles to key customers.
    3. Monitor and develop POP material in autonomy and budget respect.
    4. Stock - out of stock - low stock supervising
    5. Management of an Intern, and participation to a Management Training

  • SC JOHNSON ITALY - JUNIOR BRAND MANAGER - AIR CARE

    2007 - 2008 > As of June 2007, in Milan (It)
    > Responsible with the Brand Manager of the italian Air Care portfolio (GLADE & OUST launches and upgrades).
    > Market Analysis, artwork developments, Media comunication...
    > Constant coordination and recommendation to the countries of our Cluster (Romania, Turkey, Greece and Adriatic Region)

  • SC JOHNSON - KEY ACCOUNT ANALYST

    CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX 2004 - 2007 > Direction des Enseignes. En binôme avec le Key Account Manager GALEC & PROVERA, j'effectue l'analyse préalable aux négociations commerciales, ainsi que la mise en oeuvre des coopérations engagées (assortiment / promotions).
    > Contacts clients : service marketing et service logistique (entrepôts)
    > Relai interne : communication vers la force de vente, marketing, logistique, service client

  • Société 3M - ACP Marketing Europe

    2003 - 2003 > Développement de la nouvelle gamme en coordination avec le laboratoire, l’usine, la force de vente, le packaging… et suivi de lancement.
    > Briefings et suivi d’études (exploratoires qualitatives, quantitatives pour des tests produits ou packaging…)
    > Elaboration du marketing opérationnel (outils de communication pour les forces de ventes européennes : trade folders, animations flash sur nouveautés, merchandising…)
    > Suivi et analyse des résultats de la marque en Europe.

  • SC JOHNSON - Chef de Secteur

    CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX 2003 - 2004 > Mise en place et maintien des assortiments en SM & HM, revente d’opérations promotionnelles, relai du marketing sur le terrain, merchandising.
    > Responsable d’un entrepôt régional Intermarché, communication vers la fdv.

Formations

