Claire BREMARD

Mes compétences :
Consumer goods
English
Europe
FMCG
French
German
International
Management
Marketing
Mobile
Orientation
Trade
Trade marketing
Entreprises
SC JOHNSON
- TRADE STRATEGY AIR CARE
CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX2008 - 2009MISSION: commercialization of Glade ® and Oust ® brands on Italian market (Air Care products - 30pts of market share - Nielsen)
1. Promotional strategy:
- analyse, ideation and coordination of promotionnal plan by channel
- Brief to agencies
- Communication and coordination with sales dep., local marketing and European HQ.
2. Monitor a 30 references portfolio's
- define distribution priorities
- analyse performance
- new products launch coordination
- presentation of trade bundles to key customers.
3. Monitor and develop POP material in autonomy and budget respect.
4. Stock - out of stock - low stock supervising
5. Management of an Intern, and participation to a Management Training
SC JOHNSON ITALY
- JUNIOR BRAND MANAGER - AIR CARE
2007 - 2008> As of June 2007, in Milan (It)
> Responsible with the Brand Manager of the italian Air Care portfolio (GLADE & OUST launches and upgrades).
> Market Analysis, artwork developments, Media comunication...
> Constant coordination and recommendation to the countries of our Cluster (Romania, Turkey, Greece and Adriatic Region)
SC JOHNSON
- KEY ACCOUNT ANALYST
CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX2004 - 2007> Direction des Enseignes. En binôme avec le Key Account Manager GALEC & PROVERA, j'effectue l'analyse préalable aux négociations commerciales, ainsi que la mise en oeuvre des coopérations engagées (assortiment / promotions).
> Contacts clients : service marketing et service logistique (entrepôts)
> Relai interne : communication vers la force de vente, marketing, logistique, service client
Société 3M
- ACP Marketing Europe
2003 - 2003> Développement de la nouvelle gamme en coordination avec le laboratoire, l’usine, la force de vente, le packaging… et suivi de lancement.
> Briefings et suivi d’études (exploratoires qualitatives, quantitatives pour des tests produits ou packaging…)
> Elaboration du marketing opérationnel (outils de communication pour les forces de ventes européennes : trade folders, animations flash sur nouveautés, merchandising…)
> Suivi et analyse des résultats de la marque en Europe.
SC JOHNSON
- Chef de Secteur
CERGY PONTOISE CEDEX2003 - 2004> Mise en place et maintien des assortiments en SM & HM, revente d’opérations promotionnelles, relai du marketing sur le terrain, merchandising.
> Responsable d’un entrepôt régional Intermarché, communication vers la fdv.