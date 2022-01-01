Menu

Cyril DE VILLENEUVE

PARIS

En résumé

16 years of experience in the field of emerging technologies

Core skills :

- Defining market strategy, implementing action plan, creating operational tools
- Developing software partnerships : reviewing and executing sales contracts and agreements with new and existing distributors
- Team management and cross-channel project coordination

Mes compétences :
Saas
Marketing
Vente
Juridique
Marketing opérationnel
Entreprenariat
Business development
Management
Direction générale
Réseaux sociaux
Gestion de projet
Marketing stratégique
Software
Internet
Informatique

Entreprises

  • Ginerativ - Managing Director

    2010 - maintenant

  • LexisNexis - Business Development Manager

    PARIS 2007 - 2009 - Partnerships Relation Manager : follow-up, reporting, negociation
    (examples : hardware and software contract leasing with BPLG - 2,3M€ ; software hosting solutions with NC2 - 40k€ and OVERLAP - 60k€ ; ASP payroll solution contract with 21S - 20k€)
    - Developing partnerships : selection, negociation, contracts elaboration (examples : hardware and software maintenance contract with SCC - 1250k€ ; financial leasing contract with GE Capital - 150k€ ; tax software distribution contract with NOTALIA ; document management contract with DATASHARE)
    - Executive project development : management software market analysis for law market ; partnership opportunity analysis on the tax notary software

  • LexisNexis - Marketing Manager, Tax and Public sector markets

    PARIS 2005 - 2007 - Defining and presenting the public sector strategy 2007 and implementing action plans (from 14M€ revenue to 30M€ revenue in 3 years)
    - Defining and presenting the tax strategy from 2004 to 2007 and executing action plans :
    - Defining and launching a new product, D.O, product development strategy, up-selling, new business campaigns
    - Business Plan elaboration (+20% annual revenue increase over 3 years)
    - Communication and sales tools creation : product brochure, sales pitch, …
    - Defining and launching a paid tax online solution, ExpertiseNet

  • LexisNexis - Market Planner, law market

    PARIS 2003 - 2005 - Development and launch of a paid online service, LexisNexis JurisClasseur, first legal information website in France ( Turnover 2009: 20M€ - 14 000 users):
    - Setting Up the LexisNexis JurisClasseur sales pitch
    - Drawing up the marketing website ‘s content www.lexisnexis.fr
    - Running the marketing plan and launch of 2 journals « Cahiers de Droit pour
    l’entreprise » and « Actes Pratiques et Stratégie Patrimoniale »
    - Working on development projects directly with the Business Unit Managers and the executive committee

  • WOLTERS KLUWER - Product Manager, corporate market

    Saint-Ouen 2001 - 2002 - Defining functional requirements of products and services for a European internet portal dedicated to Human Ressources Managers
    - Head of the portal’s translation and localisation process. Coordination with external partners respecting budgetary constraints and planning
    - Launching a CD-rom containing 40 operational tools (Business Plan, Business Plan Financials, Marketing Plan, etc…)
    - Conceiving and producing an operational localization document helping local teams to define their market needs

  • Clust.com - Internet Project Manager

    2000 - 2000 - Conceiving 5 pre-websites (in English, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and German)
    - Promoting and updating of the English and German pre-websites
    - Launching the English website including quality control, planning and coordination of the production teams
    - Responsible for the conception and production of the procedure manual for the foreign subsidiaries

  • MLG Consulting - Project Manager

    1999 - 1999 - Conceiving and drawing up mailing and fax-mailing for LAVAZZA
    - Elaborating business offers and creating product brochures
    - Responsible for product sales and training
    - In charge of 20 fairs in 20 towns (including Martinique and Guadeloupe)
    - Lecturer for « les Journées de la communication directe » in partnership with LA POSTE

Formations

