Cyril DE VILLENEUVE

16 years of experience in the field of emerging technologies



Core skills :



- Defining market strategy, implementing action plan, creating operational tools

- Developing software partnerships : reviewing and executing sales contracts and agreements with new and existing distributors

- Team management and cross-channel project coordination



Mes compétences :

Saas

Marketing

Vente

Juridique

Marketing opérationnel

Entreprenariat

Business development

Management

Direction générale

Réseaux sociaux

Gestion de projet

Marketing stratégique

Software

Internet

Informatique