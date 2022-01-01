Menu

Claire CARIOU

BREST

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Chinois
International
Recherche
Recrutement
Ressources humaines

Entreprises

  • Fortuneo - Chargée de recrutement

    2017 - maintenant Basée à Brest

  • PROGRESS - IIC PARTNERS - Chargée de recherche

    PARIS 2008 - 2017 Généraliste du recrutement, spécialisée dans la recherche par approche directe de cadres dirigeants.

    Progress is a member of IIC Partners, one of the world’s largest executive search organization ranked among the top ten in the world. IIC Partners has more than 56 offices in 38 countries in Europe, Americas and Asia, providing global reach, local savvy and industry expertise.

  • Alliance Française de Sydney - Australie - Assistante culturelle

    2007 - maintenant Event management (French Film Festival, Australian "Fête de la Musique",...), PR, sponsorship coordination.

  • Kungao International Ltd. Shanghai - Stagiaire Ressources Humaines

    2006 - maintenant Gestion des Ressources Humaines :
    - sélection des candidats
    - entretiens d'embauche
    - élaboration des tests de recrutement
    - traductions

Formations

  • University Of Sydney (Sydney)

    Sydney 2003 - 2004 International Business / Chinese

  • Faculté De Lettres, Langues, Arts Et Sciences Humaines (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 2002 - 2007 Langue et culture chinoise

  • Lycée Le Likes

    Quimper 1999 - 2002 Bac S