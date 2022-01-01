Menu

Claire DERMY

VANNES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Vente
Communication
Développement commercial
Marketing
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Internet

Entreprises

  • VANETYS - Courtier en prêt immobilier

    VANNES 2018 - maintenant

  • SODISE - Commerciale

    Chateaulin 2017 - maintenant

  • BRAMMER -  Responsable régionale TGM (Bretagne)

    Saint-Michel-sur-Orge 2015 - maintenant

  • Société BELLION TAMPLEU - TECHNICO COMMERCIALE

    2012 - 2015 : Technico-commerciale (E.P.I) Secteur 56/29 sud
    Distributeur en fourniture industrielle

    - Vente B to B
    - Prospection
    - Action phoning
    - Offres de prix/Relances téléphoniques
    - Reporting hebdomadaire
    - Négociation avec les fournisseurs
    - Formations produits
    - Ecommerce

  • STP 56 - ATTACHEE COMMERCIALE

    2006 - 2012 Société STP56

    - Traitement informatique ;
    - Gestion du fichier clients ;
    - Développement de la Fondation des Pharmaciens de France ;
    - Elargissement de la gamme produit, veille concurrentielle, prospection terrain, prospection téléphonique

  • Cabinet IRIS Consultants & Partners - ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE

    2004 - 2006 Cabinet de conseil spécialisé dans la vente et le management

    - Gestion des agendas des commerciaux
    - Mise à jour de fichier clients ;
    - Organisation de meeting ;
    - Participation à des formations de vente et de management

Formations

Réseau