Claire DERMY

Mes compétences :
Vente
Communication
Développement commercial
Marketing
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Entreprises
VANETYS
- Courtier en prêt immobilier
VANNES2018 - maintenant
SODISE
- Commerciale
Chateaulin2017 - maintenant
BRAMMER
- Responsable régionale TGM (Bretagne)
Saint-Michel-sur-Orge2015 - maintenant
Société BELLION TAMPLEU
- TECHNICO COMMERCIALE
2012 - 2015: Technico-commerciale (E.P.I) Secteur 56/29 sud
Distributeur en fourniture industrielle
- Vente B to B
- Prospection
- Action phoning
- Offres de prix/Relances téléphoniques
- Reporting hebdomadaire
- Négociation avec les fournisseurs
- Formations produits
- Ecommerce
STP 56
- ATTACHEE COMMERCIALE
2006 - 2012Société STP56
- Traitement informatique ;
- Gestion du fichier clients ;
- Développement de la Fondation des Pharmaciens de France ;
- Elargissement de la gamme produit, veille concurrentielle, prospection terrain, prospection téléphonique