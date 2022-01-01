Claire DONTOT.WILU.RU

-
Luxottica
- Ray-Ban Brand Manager
Valbonne
2015 - maintenant
-
Les Itinéraires Secrets
- Entrepreneur - Digital - Site Internet
2013 - 2015
-
Shiseido
- Chef de Produit Europe
Paris
2013 - 2013
-
LVMH Fragrance Brands - Givenchy
- Givenchy Make Up Product Manager - Market Analyst
Paris
2012 - 2013
-
LVMH Group - LVMH Fragrance Brands
- Product Manager GIVENCHY Perfumes
2011 - 2011
Support in Transversal Projects for a short mission: Prepare the 2011 launch of the new GIVENCHY feminine fragrance
Trade Marketing: Implement the trade marketing strategy in France to support brand development and to help develop sales growth in the distribution channels.
-
LVMH Group - LVMH Fragrance Brands
- Product Manager FENDI & Pucci Perfumes
2010 - 2011
In direct collaboration with the FENDI & Pucci Perfumes Marketing Director for France, prepare the 2010 launches of FENDI & Pucci Perfumes.
Trade Marketing: Implement the trade marketing strategy in France to support brand development and to help develop sales growth in the distribution channels.
Ensure all trade marketing agreements are fully implemented within each customer, whilst maximising Point of Purchase activation opportunities.
Manage the two brands 2010 Marketing budget and analyse ROI.
Prepare the 2011 FENDI & Pucci budgets.
Regularly monitor stocks triggered by forecast, identifying critical situations and planning corrective actions.
Above the line: Coordinate brand advertising and PR activity maximising coverage for appropriate brand groups. Organisation of FENDI fashion Défilés at a major retailer.
Enhance sales through the development of sales support: leaflets for salespeople, mailings to distributors...
Benchmark competitors.
Training: Train our distributors Beauty consultants and regional trainers through training sessions at the headquarters. Create on-line training tools: Pucci & FENDI e-learning.
-
LVMH Group - Moet Hennessy Europe
- European Junior Business Analyst and Internal Control
2008 - 2010
Junior Business controller and Internal Control:
- Support the finance team in analysing Moet Hennessy Brand Portfolio business throughout Europe. Involved in projects with Strategical concerns.
- Monthly Reports.
- Weekly forecast: analyse regularly sales and forecasts by brand and Markets.
- Adhoc Analysis: Follow up the sales of some specific products, analyse the Marketing expenses.
- Collaborated in the Budget 2009 Process across all Europe.
- Involved in the set up of the Moet Hennessy Europe Intranet.
- Internal control: Analyse of the importance of the Risks of the different Markets and follow up of the Controls applied in the subsidiaries.
-
Puig Prestige Beauté
- Assistante chef de marque Nina Ricci
Barcelona
2007 - 2008
Business analyst - Brand manager assistant:
- Sales analysis Forecast/reforecast
- Participated in the elaboration of the Budget 2008
- Participated in the determination of the Pricing policy 2008
- Analysed the Competition (Price study, products, media investment, trends)
- Presentated the 2008 marketing plan to the Galeries Lafayette Haussmann buyers
- Participated in media actions
-
Salvatore Ferragamo
- Sales Assistant
Paris
2005 - 2006
Shop assistant: merchandising, secured up to €15,000 sales.