Claire DUBOIS

PEROSH - Partnership for European Research on Occupational Safety and Health
- European Affairs Coordinator
2013 - maintenantCoordination and networking to achieve the general objectives of PEROSH, and in particular:
•The follow up and support in the development of joint research projects (project planning support, ensuring good communication between project managers and researchers at the member institutes, monitoring of EU funding possibilities, coordination of answers to calls for proposals)
•The communication of the partnership: writing, editing and disseminating PEROSH documents (newsletter, leaflet) and development of the PEROSH website
•The organisation of workshops and conferences
European Commission, DG for Health and Consumers
- Policy Officer - International Unit
2011 - 2013• Drafting policy speeches and briefings for the Commissioner and senior officials on issues related to healthy ageing, healthy workforce, innovation and e-health, cross border healthcare, pharmaceutics and information to patients
• Supporting activities related to the current EU Health Strategy and the Second programme of Community action in the field of health, such as liaising with Member States, other EU institutions and stakeholders
• Supporting the unit in a diverse range of internal procedures such as research and coordination with other units and directions, preparation of meetings, drafting of minutes and presentations
World Health Organization
- Trainee - Urban Health Department
2011 - 2011
• Liaising with regional networks and bodies to identify regional strategies to address health inequalities
• Contributing to the programme evaluation of the WHO Healthy Cities project: Multiple case study analysis of Regional urban health strategies aimed at tackling health inequalities
• Participated in and prepared a report for the multi country seminar held in Liege in June 2011
Formations
European Public Health Master (Europubhealth) (Copenhagen)
Copenhagen2009 - 2011Masters course in Public Health
Health prevention and protection, Management of health care, Health need assessment, Epidemiology, H
University Of Law - Assas, Paris 2 (Paris)
Paris2007 - 2008Master’s Degree II in Social and Health Law
Patients’ rights and doctor’s responsibilities, Management of health and social services and establi