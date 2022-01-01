Menu

Claire DUBOIS

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Public health
Santé

Entreprises

  • PEROSH - Partnership for European Research on Occupational Safety and Health - European Affairs Coordinator

    2013 - maintenant Coordination and networking to achieve the general objectives of PEROSH, and in particular:

    •The follow up and support in the development of joint research projects (project planning support, ensuring good communication between project managers and researchers at the member institutes, monitoring of EU funding possibilities, coordination of answers to calls for proposals)
    •The communication of the partnership: writing, editing and disseminating PEROSH documents (newsletter, leaflet) and development of the PEROSH website
    •The organisation of workshops and conferences

  • European Commission, DG for Health and Consumers - Policy Officer - International Unit

    2011 - 2013 • Drafting policy speeches and briefings for the Commissioner and senior officials on issues related to healthy ageing, healthy workforce, innovation and e-health, cross border healthcare, pharmaceutics and information to patients
    • Supporting activities related to the current EU Health Strategy and the Second programme of Community action in the field of health, such as liaising with Member States, other EU institutions and stakeholders
    • Supporting the unit in a diverse range of internal procedures such as research and coordination with other units and directions, preparation of meetings, drafting of minutes and presentations

  • World Health Organization - Trainee - Urban Health Department

    2011 - 2011
    • Liaising with regional networks and bodies to identify regional strategies to address health inequalities
    • Contributing to the programme evaluation of the WHO Healthy Cities project: Multiple case study analysis of Regional urban health strategies aimed at tackling health inequalities
    • Participated in and prepared a report for the multi country seminar held in Liege in June 2011

Formations

  • European Public Health Master (Europubhealth) (Copenhagen)

    Copenhagen 2009 - 2011 Masters course in Public Health

    Health prevention and protection, Management of health care, Health need assessment, Epidemiology, H

  • University Of Law - Assas, Paris 2 (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Master’s Degree II in Social and Health Law

    Patients’ rights and doctor’s responsibilities, Management of health and social services and establi

Réseau