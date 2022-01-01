Retail
Claire DUCRET
Claire DUCRET
Saint-Denis
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion des ressources humaines
Développement commercial
Entreprises
Xerox
- Resp projet gd compte
Saint-Denis
2015 - maintenant
Adecco onsite solution
- Responsable grands comptes
2013 - 2014
Adecco
- Responsable recrutement
Villeurbanne
2012 - 2013
Resp. Implant et agence
Adecco
- Chargée de recrutement
Villeurbanne
2011 - 2012
notamment gestion d' implant intramuros
Cellusonic
- Resp adjointe commerce
JOUE LES TOURS
2005 - 2010
Journal 'Les Echos'
- Stagiaire sce publicité financière
2004 - 2004
Mairie villiers sur marne
- Stagiaire Direction communication
2003 - 2003
Guerbet
- Accueil/sécurité
Villepinte
2001 - 2002
Apprentie deux ans: accueil sécurité, élaboration et réalisation d' un projet dans le cadre de l examen final en collaboration avec le service CHSCT et communication
Cpm / carlita
- Commercial / marketing
2000 - 2000
Formations
Ecole Pigier
Paris
2003 - 2005
LYCEE GEORGES SAND
Domont
2001 - 2003
Services - Bac pro. avec mention
Réseau
Abdel BEN AOUN
Blue Car PRESTIGE
Laetitia BARBET
Martine DUCRET
Martine DUCRET
Mikel BARTHÉLÉMY
Pascal BABILOT
Sebastien DEHAIS
Steeve AZOULAY
Vives CHRISTOPHE