Claire DUCRET

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion des ressources humaines
Développement commercial

Entreprises

  • Xerox - Resp projet gd compte

    Saint-Denis 2015 - maintenant

  • Adecco onsite solution - Responsable grands comptes

    2013 - 2014

  • Adecco - Responsable recrutement

    Villeurbanne 2012 - 2013 Resp. Implant et agence

  • Adecco - Chargée de recrutement

    Villeurbanne 2011 - 2012 notamment gestion d' implant intramuros

  • Cellusonic - Resp adjointe commerce

    JOUE LES TOURS 2005 - 2010

  • Journal 'Les Echos' - Stagiaire sce publicité financière

    2004 - 2004

  • Mairie villiers sur marne - Stagiaire Direction communication

    2003 - 2003

  • Guerbet - Accueil/sécurité

    Villepinte 2001 - 2002 Apprentie deux ans: accueil sécurité, élaboration et réalisation d' un projet dans le cadre de l examen final en collaboration avec le service CHSCT et communication

  • Cpm / carlita - Commercial / marketing

    2000 - 2000

