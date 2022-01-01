Claire DUPONT

Marketing Mgt is a position requesting a mix of product/range expertise and in-depth customer/market knowledge.

Goal is to set-up and launch marketing promotional activities via distribution channel, for annual turnover of 22m$. (eblasts, insertion in magazines)

I am committed to increase sales in 2012.

Another part of the role consists of supporting Sales force, GE and distributor, via specific training and/or customer visits.



Mes compétences :

Cosmetics

Filtration

Marketing

Sales

ventes