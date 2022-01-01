Menu

Claire DUPONT

FLOIRAC

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Floirac dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Marketing Mgt is a position requesting a mix of product/range expertise and in-depth customer/market knowledge.
Goal is to set-up and launch marketing promotional activities via distribution channel, for annual turnover of 22m$. (eblasts, insertion in magazines)
I am committed to increase sales in 2012.
Another part of the role consists of supporting Sales force, GE and distributor, via specific training and/or customer visits.

Mes compétences :
Cosmetics
Filtration
Marketing
Sales
ventes

Entreprises

  • Whatman, part of GE Healthcare - Marketing Manager Europe Consumables and small Instruments

    2010 - 2014 My current operational position uses a mix of marketing expertise and in-depth customer knowledge.
    Goal is to plan, budget, set-up and launch marketing promotional activities via distribution channel, for sales of around 45m$ in 2010, up to 80m$ in 2014.
    Another part of the role consists of supporting Sales force, via specific training and/or customer insights activities.
    This position requires a strong ability to work in a matrix organization with permanent contacts with Product Mgt, Sales and Distribution Mgt, Scientific Support

  • WHATMAN part of GE Healthcare - Product Manager EMEA - 4m$

    2008 - 2010 Market Support of two ranges within EMEA :
    - Create European awareness on specific product range (DMPK), targeted to Pharmaceutical Drug Discovery markets : 0,5m$
    - Support and keep marketshare on detection of congenital diseases, targeted to neonatal market : 3,5m$
    Train and support sales force in the fields
    Use expertise to provide technical support and raise relevant documentation
    Create/update strategy on a european level, with direct sales mainly.

  • WHATMAN LTD - Sales Manager South-West France

    2006 - 2008 Gestion du secteur commercial
    Suivi du réseau de distributeurs nationaux : formation, et visites jointes sur le terrain

  • EUROBIO S.A. France - Ingénieur Technico-Commercial secteur Sud-Ouest

    2003 - 2006 Responsable du CA du secteur : 500k€
    Vente de produits de Diagnostic et de Life Sciences
    Clientèle industrielle et hospitalière
    PME 50 personnes

  • REACTIFS RAL - Responsable Technique & Marketing

    1997 - 2002 Mise en place du support technique client
    Mise en place d'un laboratoire de contrôle des Produits Finis
    Elaboration et vérification des brochures et éléments marketing de l'entreprise
    PME 25 personnes
    Vente uniquement par le biais d'un réseau de distributeurs

Formations

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud (Chatenay Malabry)

    Chatenay Malabry 1989 - 1990 Galénique et Biopharmacie

Réseau