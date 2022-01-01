Menu

Claire GROISARD

BORDEAUX

En résumé

Product Owner - Consultante indépendante.

Certifications Agilité
- Formation Scrum Master - Zénika. 2018
- Certifiée Product Owner - PO Academy - Xebia Training. 2016
- Formation Agile Scrum / Feature team. Octo Technology. 2013 / 2014.

Certifications Digitales : Marketing / SEO
- Certifiée Tag Commander Premium partner - 2017
- Certifiée Botify Consultant - 2015
- Certifiée expert référencement CESEO 2013 - n°13C-0066
http://ceseo.org/certifies/

Mes compétences :
CESEO 2013 - Certifiée Expert SEO - n°13C-0066
Rédaction web
Netlinking
SEO
Moteur de recherche
Référencement
Product owner
Scrum
Gestion de projet web

Entreprises

  • Dekra Automotive Solutions - Product Owner

    2019 - maintenant

  • Groupe Parot - Product Owner

    2016 - 2019

  • Groupe ConcoursMania - Product Owner FT Génération de Trafic - SEO / SEM

    Bordeaux 2014 - 2016

  • Cdiscount.Com - SEO - Cdiscount.com

    Bordeaux 2008 - 2014

Formations

