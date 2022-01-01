Claire GROISARD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Product Owner - Consultante indépendante.
Certifications Agilité
- Formation Scrum Master - Zénika. 2018
- Certifiée Product Owner - PO Academy - Xebia Training. 2016
- Formation Agile Scrum / Feature team. Octo Technology. 2013 / 2014.
Certifications Digitales : Marketing / SEO
- Certifiée Tag Commander Premium partner - 2017
- Certifiée Botify Consultant - 2015
- Certifiée expert référencement CESEO 2013 - n°13C-0066
http://ceseo.org/certifies/
Mes compétences :
CESEO 2013 - Certifiée Expert SEO - n°13C-0066
Rédaction web
Netlinking
SEO
Moteur de recherche
Référencement
Product owner
Scrum
Gestion de projet web