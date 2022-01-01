Claire HALLIGON

Anti-bribery

Implementation of global programs in compliance with the FCPA, UK Bribery Act and most other anti-bribery laws:

• Drafting and implementation of policies and processes,

• Development and delivery of compliance training programs for internal and external audiences, including online, on-site or remote compliance training,

• Improvement of internal controls, development of auditing and monitoring programs,

• Creation of a third party compliance program (risk assessment, due diligence and training),

• Creation and management of corporate hospitality control systems.



Other areas of Compliance

• Code of Business Conduct implementation,

• Creation of manageable programs that mitigate risk and promote a corporate culture of integrity,

• Conflicts of interest management,

• Providing input to field lawyers on compliance related requirements of customers,

• Advising the business, furthering top management commitment to Compliance,

• Bringing business programs into alignment with Compliance strategy,

• Competition Law, Export Controls, SOX compliance, Data Privacy, Employment Law.



Social skills

• Collaboration with global business leaders to influence decisions and help achieve the company goals,

• Good understanding of cultural differences and experienced in working with a wide diversity of people at all levels,

• Enthusiastic public speaker.





Mes compétences :

Contrats informatiques

Droit

Informatiques

Juriste

Lawyer

Legal Counsel

NTIC

Propriété intellectuelle

Compliance