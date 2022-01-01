Claire HALLIGON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Anti-bribery
Implementation of global programs in compliance with the FCPA, UK Bribery Act and most other anti-bribery laws:
• Drafting and implementation of policies and processes,
• Development and delivery of compliance training programs for internal and external audiences, including online, on-site or remote compliance training,
• Improvement of internal controls, development of auditing and monitoring programs,
• Creation of a third party compliance program (risk assessment, due diligence and training),
• Creation and management of corporate hospitality control systems.
Other areas of Compliance
• Code of Business Conduct implementation,
• Creation of manageable programs that mitigate risk and promote a corporate culture of integrity,
• Conflicts of interest management,
• Providing input to field lawyers on compliance related requirements of customers,
• Advising the business, furthering top management commitment to Compliance,
• Bringing business programs into alignment with Compliance strategy,
• Competition Law, Export Controls, SOX compliance, Data Privacy, Employment Law.
Social skills
• Collaboration with global business leaders to influence decisions and help achieve the company goals,
• Good understanding of cultural differences and experienced in working with a wide diversity of people at all levels,
• Enthusiastic public speaker.
Mes compétences :
Contrats informatiques
Droit
Informatiques
Juriste
Lawyer
Legal Counsel
NTIC
Propriété intellectuelle
Compliance
Pas de formation renseignée