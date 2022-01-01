Menu

Jean-Michel LEVEL

LA CELLE SAINT CLOUD

En résumé

Selling and positioning of Citrix Cloud and associated professional services
27 years of strategic leadership and multicultural consulting experience in the technology industry
• Positive, professional with high social skills
• Possessing strong product /technology /industry knowledge
• Understanding of infrastructure and enterprise technologies and their applications
• Ability to build effective teams for various purposes
• Working closely with the Enterprise sales team
• Proposal delivery and quotations

Mes compétences :
Services
Manager
Service client
Support
SAN
Business
Outsourcing
Réseaux sociaux
Formation
Virtualisation
Systèmes et réseaux

Entreprises

  • StorageTek

    maintenant

  • NETAPP

    Sunnyvale maintenant

  • Citrix Systems - Sr. Services Relationship Manager chez Citrix

    Fort Lauderdale 2018 - maintenant

  • NETAPP - Senior Project Manager

    Sunnyvale 2011 - 2018

  • Brocade Communications Systems - Engagement Manager Services

    2007 - 2011 In charge of Services development and sales for France :
    • Service sales “Rainmaker” aligned to products sales teams
    - Assist in developing account plans and position services to end users, OEMs, resellers, partners
    - Relate our portfolio (Professional Services and Customer Services) to customers business and mission objectives, effectively communicating the ‘why you should care” at the “C” level
    • Identify and position services against key compelling events
    • Balance near and mid-term sales opportunities against available resources
    • Identify and develop potential partnerships around accounts and opportunities
    • Coordinate win strategy action plans around complex service sales opportunities while building and developing senior-level relationships with prospective target accounts.
    • Define “go to market” strategies and customer specific value proposition
    • Gather customer requirements and prepare SOWs and proposals as necessary
    • Develop or increase Services revenue, customer-direct approach
    • Marketing of services offering : Support Software and Hardware, Professional Services and Managed Services
    • Focus on new services : Data Migration, Resident on site, SAN Migration, LAN/Wan and Files Services

  • Sun Microsystems - Enagement Manager Services

    Santa Clara 2005 - 2006 In charge of Services development at Storage Department

    • Service sales “Rainmaker” aligned to products sales teams
    - Assist in developing account plans and position services to end users, OEMs, resellers, partners
    - Relate our portfolio (Professional Services) to customers business and mission objectives

  • StorageTek - PS Manager

    1999 - 2005 Reporting to the French and European Global Services management board, in charge of the management of the French consulting team (15 people), with 3 main objective:

    1 – Services pre-sales of any storage, SAN, backup or archiving projects
    2 – Delivery and implementation of the projects above
    3 – Increase PS revenue and margin

    • Consulting management: 10 consultants et 5 projects managers

  • Icl Services - Services pre-sales manager

    Казань 1990 - 1999

Formations

  • Université Valenciennes (Valenciennes)

    Valenciennes 1984 - 1985 DEUST MII - Micro Informatique Industrielle

  • Lycée Saint Joseph (St Martin Boulogne)

    St Martin Boulogne 1982 - 1984 BTS Informatique de Gestion

  • Lycée Mariette

    Boulogne Sur Mer 1980 - 1982 BAC C

