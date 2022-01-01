Jean-Michel LEVEL

Selling and positioning of Citrix Cloud and associated professional services

27 years of strategic leadership and multicultural consulting experience in the technology industry

• Positive, professional with high social skills

• Possessing strong product /technology /industry knowledge

• Understanding of infrastructure and enterprise technologies and their applications

• Ability to build effective teams for various purposes

• Working closely with the Enterprise sales team

• Proposal delivery and quotations



Mes compétences :

Services

Manager

Service client

Support

SAN

Business

Outsourcing

Réseaux sociaux

Formation

Virtualisation

Systèmes et réseaux