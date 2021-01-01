Retail
Claire SCHOULLER
Claire SCHOULLER
METZ
En résumé
Entreprises
Thomé
- Chargée d'affaires hydraulique
2016 - maintenant
THOME
- Apprentie en hydraulique industrielle
2015 - 2016
THOME
- Attachée Technico-commerciale
2014 - 2015
Mécanique Erosion Lorraine
- Technico commerciale
2010 - 2013
Formations
UFR MIM METZ
Metz
2015 - 2016
Licence professionnelle
Lycée Saint Vincent De La Salle
Metz
2012 - 2013
Lycée Henri Loritz
Nancy
2010 - 2012
Lycée Louis Vincent
Metz
2008 - 2010
Baccalauréat STI - Génie Mécanique - Option PRODUCTIQUE MECANIQUE
Bastien THIL
Damien HOFBAUER
Fabien SERRANO
Joffrey MANSUY
Laurent LAHAYE
Les Ingénieurs EXPERTS
Perdrieau CÉDRIC
Philippe CATTEAU