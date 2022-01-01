Menu

Clem MABOUNDA

Vincennes

En résumé

I am clem ornalien and i have been working for Aker solutions Subsea SA Congo as Quality Assurance/Quality controller (Wellhead / Xmastree / Workover systeme / Rov/Tie - in) for moho nord project and have been working also for apave as NDT inspector .

I am available now for new opportinities
Find below my e-mail and my phone number

Maboundaornalien565@gmail.com

Tel: 00242 064574049

Mes compétences :
ISO 900X Standard
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Microsoft Excel
ISO 14001 Standard
Six Sigma
Onshore Oil & Gas
Offshore Oil & Gas
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Access
ISO 9001,ISO 14001,OHSAS 18001,Iso 31000,ISO 27001

Entreprises

  • Aker Solutions - Quality Concotroler

    Vincennes 2017 - maintenant Controling most of equipment such as conductor housing, conductor housing running tool, controling most of tools of wellhead before sending and after using them reassuring that the test function is done correctly.

  • Mercyships - Interprète

    2014 - 2015

  • Apave - Inspecteur CND

    Paris 2014 - 2015 : Employer à la société apave Fonction occupée : Inspecteur CND (contrôle non destructif)
    Détaché par apave Congo à la base ilogs au port avec FRIEDLANDER

    Comme client (on shore)

    Intitulé du projet : lianzi

    Réalisation : Contrôler les différentes soudures par tire radio, Magnétoscopie, Réssuage

    Détaché à la plate- forme IKALOU sud avec Eni comme client

    Intitulé du projet : Contrat métallurgie (off-shore)

    Réalisation : Changé une partie de la de tuyauterie de la plate-forme Ikalou sud Word
    -Contrôle cette tuyauterie par Magnétoscopie (MT) et Réssuage Excel

    Detaché a bondzi par la société apave Congo avec sicim comme client Internet

  • Apave Congo Brazzaville - Mr Esmeiger

    2014 - 2015

Formations

  • APAVE CONGO (Pointe-Noire)

    Pointe-Noire 2016 - 2017 Master 2

  • Ecole Communautaire De L'Enseignement Supérieur ECES (Brazzaville)

    Brazzaville 2013 - 2017 Licence Professionnelle

    Option : Management de la qualité et HSE

  • Ecole Communautaire De L'Enseignement Supérieur ECES (Brazzaville)

    Brazzaville 2013 - 2016

  • Lycée Victor Auguagneur Lva (Pointe-Noire)

    Pointe-Noire 2010 - 2013 Baccalauréat série C

